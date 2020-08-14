An Easy Girl Overview: Zahia Dehar Stars in French Netflix Movie

An intellectually stimulating art-house treasure all too simply neglected amid the near-constant flood of Netflix content material, “An Easy Girl” depicts a transformative summer season in the lifetime of a 16-year-old woman, however not the one described in the movie’s title. That label — which writer-director Rebecca Zlotowski employs mockingly, calling into query the patriarchal thought {that a} lady’s price is tied up in how “exhausting to get” she performs it — refers back to the protagonist’s 22-year-old cousin, no woman in any respect, however a comely temptress who breezes into the coastal French metropolis of Cannes like a seductive tropical storm, turning heads and jostling perceptions wherever she goes.

Shifting gears from her extensively panned “Planetarium” (additionally on Netflix, largely ignored regardless of Natalie Portman’s involvement), Zlotowski delivers a comparatively modest however way more thought-provoking venture — a Rohmerian ethical story, à “La Collectionneuse,” with a shrewd feminist twist. It’s directly a hanging auteur assertion (launched throughout Director’s Fortnight at Cannes final yr) and a tawdry tease for these subscribers in search of some digital pleasure to get them by their lengthy nights of isolation.

Sure, this sun-kissed portrait boasts ample pores and skin and express intercourse, however not like such cheesy streaming hits as “365 Days” and “Milf,” which proved that individuals will endure subtitles when the reward is steamy sufficient, that is fairly an clever and insightful movie. Optimistically, unsuspecting audiences would possibly come away with their prejudices slyly challenged, beginning with their notions of what constitutes an appropriate main woman.

For the function of Sofia, Zlotowski approached D-list superstar Zahia Dehar, a former escort who was thrust into the general public eye amid a tabloid scandal whereby a number of members of the French soccer crew have been caught up in a messy prostitution bust. Dehar, who was underage on the time, managed to show the infamy to her benefit, utilizing the eye to launch a modeling and lingerie profession. Whereas that casting choice would possibly look like a bad-taste stunt to some — the way in which John Waters takes delight in tapping nonactors like Traci Lords and Patty Hearst — it seems to be an impressed notion, right here performed for pathos fairly than camp.

Along with her exaggerated cosmetic surgery — which bypasses “bee-stung” and goes straight for a swollen, “attacked by homicide hornets” look — and ambivalent angle about on-screen nudity, the French Algerian persona comes throughout each alluring and aloof, seemingly detached to our scrutiny. That’s exactly the purpose. Well-liked tradition may be vicious towards ladies like Sofia, who flaunt their re-sculpted property in thongs and see-through skirts, whereas lacking what her cousin Naïma (Mina Farid) sees: an empowered, self-confident lady who’s happy with her intercourse attraction and absolutely in management of her affect over males.

The idealized recollections that comprise “An Easy Girl” are introduced from Naïma’s perspective, which explains her still-childish naiveté and the unconditional admiration she feels for Sofia. Whereas the native guys lob insults when Sofia doesn’t give in to their weak pickup techniques, the film withholds judgment. Naïma can’t assist feeling impressed. She views her older cousin as a job mannequin, rethinking her personal plans — an aspiring chef, Naïma skips out on an essential apprenticeship — to tag alongside for an enchanted fortnight of yacht rides and costly dates. One such dinner affords Naïma the possibility to eat on the upscale resort the place her mom works as a maid, stirring up conflicted emotions of delight and disgrace, which Zlotowski evokes with minimal narration.

In contrast with the somber, heavy TV sequence, “Savages,” the director shot simply after this movie, “An Easy Girl” feels buoyant and carefree, as DP Georges Lechaptois’ brilliant, flattering cinematography is whisked alongside by jazz (John Coltrane) and classical (Franz Schubert) items on a soundtrack that invitations us to take part in the movie’s “Fairly Lady” fantasy. However Sofia is not any working woman. She’s merely dwelling as much as the “Carpe Diem” tattoo on her decrease again, rejecting love (“What did your final relationship convey you?”) in favor of sensation and journey.

She catches the attention of a good-looking, rich stranger (Nuno Lopez) and invitations herself aboard his boat, bringing Naïma and her homosexual greatest pal Dodo (“Riley” Lakdhar Dridi) alongside for the expertise. Dodo disapproves, however Naïma doesn’t let that rupture her fascination with Sofia’s conduct. At night time, she spies on her cousin, witnessing porny sexual acts which may have been surprising had director Abdellatif Kechiche not gone a lot additional in “Blue Is the Warmest Colour” the identical yr Zlotowksi’s “Grand Central” (the superior Léa Seydoux film) premiered at Cannes. With its emphasis on the dynamics of flirtation and coupling amongst voluptuous French Algerian youth, “An Easy Girl” has extra in widespread with Kechiche’s controversial “Mektoub, My Love” motion pictures. However Zlotowski doesn’t objectify her characters practically to that diploma — this regardless of quite a few scenes in which Dehar knowingly bares her physique.

The film presents Sofia as extra subtle than she lets on. She is aware of higher than to shatter others’ thought of her by opening her mouth. That will break the spell. Nevertheless, when invited to a personal luncheon throughout the border in Italy with the elegant Calypso (performed by actor and princess Clotilde Courau), the geisha-like younger woman coyly holds her personal towards the impertinent host in a scene that implies what Zlotowski intuited about Dehar: that she could possibly be deeper than folks give her credit score for. It’s not straightforward being straightforward, the film concludes, earlier than tying issues up a bit too conservatively. Finally, “An Easy Girl” challenges what society thinks of those that leverage their desirability as Sofia does, leaving intriguing questions on one’s values — and worth — in her wake.