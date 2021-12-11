an easy-to-use password manager with useful tools that guarantee the security of our data

Password managers are a good tool to always have at hand that we want to access a website or application that requires our access. Their use always generates debate, although in recent years they have increased in popularity, and today we can find many of them. The latest to join was NordPass, from the well-known Nord Security team.

During these last weeks I have had the opportunity to test this new service in depth, and through these lines I’ll tell you about my experience with the password manager from the same team that NordVPN brought us.

From the creators of NordVPN, comes the NordPass password manager

NordVPN has established itself as one of the best VPNs on the market for years. Given its fame, it was worth keeping an eye on this new password manager, which comes at a time when users are increasingly committing to use new ways to protect your privacy and security on the Internet.

We can download NordPass on a good number of devices. And is that this password manager It has an application for Windows, macOS, Linux, iOS and Android, in addition to being able to access via the web. If we wish, we can also download its extension for Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, Microsoft Edge, Opera and Brave. This extension will help us to autocomplete on websites.





First steps in the application

Its design is simple as well as elegant, without too many frills, being able to clearly see the options and possibilities offered. In the settings panel we have the option to apply the default theme of the device, a light theme, or a dark one.

When we check in, the application will ask us for a master password with which to access all our data and activate two-factor authentication, being able to see the code in your favorite authentication application.





As with any other application of the style, NordPass allows us to store unlimited passwords, being able to sort them even by folders. Depending on the information that we want to save in the application, we will have several categories available, whether they are passwords, secure notes, credit cards, etc. In addition, we will also have a trash where all the elements that we have eliminated will go.

The password generator supports characters or only words, with a length between 8 and 60 characters. In addition, we can activate or deactivate the use of uppercase letters, digits and special symbols. In case we have had a problem in the process of saving a password, the app also has a history that includes the last passwords generated.

Very useful features to consider

The application also includes a series of additional features that will come in handy to maintain security and privacy in all our accounts.





Password Health : It allows detecting the number of accounts that have ‘weak passwords’ or reused . A very simple way to fortify our access to certain websites. It also allows us to know which passwords are more than 90 days old, to change them if we wish.

Data Breach Scanner : Tool that allows us to know which email accounts have been compromised or filtered on certain websites . In this way, we will have a quick way to proceed to change the access credentials of those websites that have been compromised by an attack or security breach.

Emergency Access: With this tool we can send an invitation to a trusted person so that you can have access to our data in an emergency. The invitation is made by e-mail. In this section we will also see those invitations that we have received to manage the data of other users.

The ‘Emergency Access’ option mentioned in the list is similar to the ‘Trusted Contacts’ feature that NordPass also incorporates into its advanced settings. However, the latter aims be able to send an encrypted message to someone you trust via e-mail. Once both people insert the message in this application, the text will be revealed. It is also useful to send some specific data.





Among other outstanding features, We also find the possibility of unlocking the application with Windows Hello, that is, through our biometric data. If we use the mobile application, we will also have access to this function, although with the device’s own biometric verification system.

Another option to consider is the ability to configure when we want the application to close automatically, one more layer of security for the user.

If we wish so, we also have the possibility of importing or exporting all our data to another password manager very easily. Simply select the service from which we want to import the data in the settings panel, and once accessed with our data it will automatically add the elements. In the event that we want to export our data, we can do it through a file in CSV format that we can use in other managers.

Differences between your free and ‘Premium’ plan





NordPass is available in three versions, being accessible through your plans: Free, Premium and Family. They all have a number of differences that are worth mentioning.

The free plan offers the possibility of saving all kinds of passwords and data in an unlimited way. However, we will only have access through a single device at a time, automatically closing the session on the previous device. In addition, we also do not have access to the Data Breach Scanner, Password Health tools or methods to share with other users.

As for the Premium plan, it has all the functions that the free plan does not include, with the ability to log in to up to six devices at the same time. This plan is currently priced at 1.32 euros per month, a 70% discount applicable in the first two years. If we opt for the Family plan, they will offer us six independent accounts with the same functions as the Premium plan, and at a price of 4.42 euros per month.

conclusion

A definite, NordPass it is a good password manager, simple and easy to use. Since its launch, functions have been added, and we find very useful features such as the possibility of seeing if our password is repeated in other services, or detecting if our data has been filtered through security breaches.

In my experience, I have tried other managers such as LastPass, the one offered by Google, and so on. I have to say that while NordPass has pretty much met all of my needs, there are still features that I miss in the application. One of them is the possibility of adding a layer of security to our credit cards, asking again for the master password or our biometric data to be able to see the banking information. In addition, the application sometimes detects forms where there are none, and the notification to go to the Premium plan continues to appear when we are already members of it.

However, it must be borne in mind that this is a relatively new service, and that it is quite likely that the situation will progress over time. My intention is to stay in this service, since in terms of performance and design it is one of the best password managers.