An encounter between Indian soldiers and terrorists in Baramulla in Jammu and Kashmir, an army officer injured

Srinagar: This morning, information about the encounter started between militants and security forces in Yedipora of Baramulla district of North Kashmir. The encounter started after the siege by a joint team of police and army based on a specific information about the terrorists in the area. An army officer was injured in this encounter.

A police official said that on receiving intelligence about the presence of terrorists, security forces started a siege operation in Yedipora of Pattan area in Baramulla district of North Kashmir.

He said that the terrorists opened fire on the security forces after which the encounter between the police and the terrorists started. The security forces also responded to his firing. The officer said that an army officer was injured in the initial firing. He has been admitted to the '92 Base Hospital 'for treatment.

Let us tell you that on one side, while the whole world is troubled by the havoc of Corona virus, on the other hand Pakistan is not hurting its nefarious acts. On one side, Pakistan is under the grip of Corona, but despite having so many problems, it is against increasing terrorist activities against India. Indian Army personnel are present in the hilly areas of the valley and they are destroying every plan of Pakistan.