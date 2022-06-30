An English rugbier told his strange trick to sleep better: “I cover my lips with adhesive tape”

Will Stuart is one of the great figures of the English team (Reuters)

The English rugby team will make a tour of Australia in which he will play three games against the local team, the Wallabies, in the cities of Perth, Brisbane and Sidney. The 36 named by Eddie Jones prepare to give their best, especially thinking about the France World Cup 2023. In this context, one of the players was surprised to talk about the techniques he uses to make the most of his rest that have helped him improve his life.

Will Stuart, 25, has adopted several of the tips he received from a sleep scientist that the federation itself hired to give a talk to athletes. Apparently, the pillar decided to take this man’s advice and, after a brief private talk with him, adopted new fashions when it came to closing his eyes.

“I started to cover my mouth to sleep”, he explained in statements published by the Daily Mail. “You tape your lips to make sure you breathe through your nose when you sleep. It’s very good, actually. It’s supposed to be a much more efficient intake of oxygen,” she detailed.

Stuart admitted that at first it was difficult for him to rest: “You wake up in the middle of the night a couple of times like ‘what the hell is going on?’ She gasped from lack of air, especially when her nose was stuffed up.. But you don’t have that feeling, especially when the air conditioning is on in your room, of waking up with your mouth feeling like you’ve been dragged through the desert.”

According to his experience, after several nights he managed to get used to it and now enjoys deeper dreams, which is why he feels “more awake” during the day. But that was not the only thing that changed.

England will tour Australia in July (Reuters)

Before going to sleep, he performs about an hour of relaxation exercises and the scientist also explained that he should abandon the long naps after training that used to last two or three hours: “The recommended nap time was specifically 27 minutes or so, but if you go over 27 minutes, make sure it’s 90 minutesso you have a full sleep cycle.”

There were also simpler changes that favored his rest, such as the fact that remove the television from the room or not use the cell phone before sleeping or “no blue light”. He was also instructed to cut down on caffeine and to make sure “his bed is used primarily for sleeping rather than sitting on it to eat.”

Rest is a fundamental part of training for any athlete as it prevents injuries and helps physical recovery. However, the fact that this 25-year-old rugbier has chosen to put an adhesive tape on his mouth to breathe through his nose is still striking and that is why his statements were replicated by the main British tabloids.

KEEP READING:

Scandal with Kyrgios: he ate sushi in front of the press, admitted that he spat on a spectator and was angry at the praise of Murray’s serve

Facundo Campazzo defines his future in the NBA: he was mentioned as one of the ten best point guards in free agency

Controversy over the racist term used by Nelson Piquet to criticize Lewis Hamilton