An error with Excel caused Crypto.com to give 10.5 million to a user. She spent them on mansions and trips

A few weeks ago we echoed a couple who had received a transfer from Crypto.com of 10.5 million dollars, when he was only entitled to $100. Instead of holding him back or asking if there was a mistake, the couple went on to buy several mansions and now face a robbery charge that could carry jail time.

Now this case has gone to court, and the couple faces serious accusations of theft and misappropriation and even the robbery of the Commonwealth Bank when withdrawing this money. And this is where they are getting numerous details about where the error was and it is really interesting, because it seems that everything was the fault of a poorly filled Excel.

He was paid several million more for an error in Excel

This story goes back to May 2021 where the defendant, Manivel, was due to receive a $100 reimbursement payment from Crypto.com. But this transfer was ultimately $10.47 million. The company did not realize until it carried out the corresponding audit in December beginning this process.





The fault that caused this, and which is really ironic, was with a worker from Bulgaria who managed the reimbursement. East entered the wrong data in an Excel spreadsheet, as has been collected in the corresponding trial. Entering this value was processed in Mannivel’s Commonwealth Bank account.

In this case it can be seen asA simple error in an Excel can ultimately end up causing a company to lose millions of dollars, now having to learn from these mistakes. In the hands of the court is the final ruling of this accused that he has been released on bail although it is stated that he has tried to flee the country.

As a defense, the defendant is claiming that it was believed that this payment corresponded to a prize in a contest, although Crypto.com states that it has not sent any type of push notification to report this victory, which is totally inappropriate. At the moment the defendant has all her money withheld from her, and even she has already had to return what she had left over after buying homes, gifts or trips. Now we will have to wait until November to decide if the rest of the money must be returned or not.

Fuente | The Guardian