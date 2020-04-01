An Exhaustive Guide to Coronavirus-Relief Resources for the Music Community

As the coronavirus pandemic has introduced a lot of the music trade — and most industries — to a standstill, MusiCares has emerged as the main aid useful resource for the untold hundreds of music professionals impacted by the disaster.

Nonetheless, clearly it might probably’t deal with everybody, and numerous sources can be found for music professionals in want. Essentially the most exhaustive listing of sources for the music neighborhood that Selection has seen have been compiled by A2IM (the American Affiliation of Impartial Music), the commerce group for the independent-music neighborhood, and a joint effort from the RIAA, SONA, NSAI, NMPA, the Recording Academy, MAC, A2IM, ASCAP and BMI.

Between them, the two guides embody an inventory of sources obtainable to help the music neighborhood throughout COVID-19, and a information to umemployment. It consists of finest practices, grant and aid funds, mortgage alternatives for people and small companies, psychological well being help, useful resource guides, the finest practices for streaming performances, tax aid and extra.

See the “joint effort” information right here: musiccovidrelief.com

See A2IM’s listing of COVID-19 aid sources for the music neighborhood right here.

If you want to contribute further sources to the A2IM listing, contact [email protected], or request to be a part of the A2IM Member Slack Community.

Additionally, for live-entertainment crew employees, Stay Nation has stepped up and based Crew Support, which is aimed toward “all the backstage workers that assist carry concert events to life together with: tour managers, manufacturing managers, riggers, sound engineers, backline techs, lighting administrators/designers, particular results groups, carpenters, and extra.”

The MusiCares COVID-19 Aid Fund was established in mid-March with a $2 million donation from MusiCares and its mum or dad group, the Recording Academy, and has since raised “hundreds of thousands extra” by way of personal donations and the help of many main music firms, together with Amazon Music, Fb, SiriusXM-Pandora, Spotify, Tidal, YouTube Music, Common and Warner Music Teams and plenty of others.

If you want to help its efforts to help music professionals in want, go to: https://www.grammy.com/MusiCares/CoronavirusReliefFund

If you’re a member of the music trade in want of help, go to: musicares.org.