An expansion overtakes Elden Ring in the top of Steam sales, with Steam Deck unstoppable

Stellaris: Overlord makes a strong debut on the weekly rankings, with Red Dead Redemption 2 showing up.

One more week, we have data for Steam sales again. The data provided by Steam DB leaves us with a classification organized by the income generated on the platform of Valveand again we have the same protagonist in first place.

Steam Deck is the product that has generated the most in the store in the last seven days, confirming in this way that Valve’s console-PC continues to doing well commerciallywith the progressive shipment to the houses of the players who are being able to get hold of it.

Elden Ring was a regular in the first two placesThe surprise comes in the second position of the ranking, since they have managed to get Elden Ring down from second position. The game of FromSoftware who conforms to the third and gives the second step of the podium to Overlord, an expansion from Stellaris that Paradox Interactive has released for its real-time strategy game.

Other than that, it is surprising to see the effect of offers in the top 10 best sellers on Steam. Without going any further, Red Dead Redemption 2 appears in ninth and tenth position, with the normal game and the Ultimate edition with current discounts of 50% and 60% in the store.

Top sellers of the week on Steam

Steam Deck

Stellaris: Overlord

Elden Ring

The Forest

We Were Here Together

Song of Conquest

Valve Index VR Kit

Monster Hunter Rise

Red Dead Redemption 2

Red Dead Redemption 2 (Ultimate Edition)



