An exPlayStation wants to buy a video game company for 1,000 million dollars or more

Jack Tretton is involved in a SPAC that has already raised $250 million to invest in the sector.

The video game industry is currently experiencing times of great business concentration with several key players: Tencent, Sony and Microsoft; but where some see less diversity for the sector, others see an opportunity to gain a foothold. That is the case of Jack Trettonformer CEO of PlayStation America, seeking buy a large company for between 1,000 and 2,000 million dollars.

Jack Tretton has been with PowerUp Acquisition for a few months, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) chaired by former Vivendi gaming chief Bruce Hack, which raised over $250 million in Februaryaccording to Axios with the sole objective of taking control of a company in the sector within a maximum period of three months, although the initial idea was to do it in 18.

Jack Tretton sees opportunities to fill the role of recent purchasesAny clue as to which company to buy? Tretton is in favor of buying a traditional publisher or developer, given their experience, but he points out in statements to the news portal that his partners have their own preferences. In other words, it can be any company, as long as it is not in the process of decomposition, leaving the sector or in need of recovery work.

The PlayStation veteran wants to return to the industry in a big way at a time of “growth” and opportunity. “If an Activision becomes part of a Microsoft or a Zynga becomes part of a Take-Two, that creates space for a new Zynga or a new activisionand maybe someone who is a fraction of the size of an Activision or a Zynga becomes the next Activision or a Zynga.”

In addition, in statements to IGN, he is happy with how the irruption of digital platforms has allowed small studios rely less on big publishers to bring their games to the world. “It’s still very expensive to make a game, but it’s a fraction of what it was back in the day when you had to make a $100 million AAA project to see the light of day on the shelves.”

Special-purpose acquisition companies are rare in the video game industry, although Axios notes that former Nintendo America president Reggie Fils-Aime is also actively involved in one at the moment.

the last purchases

This year started strong in the field of purchases of large companies. On the one hand, Microsoft announced its intention to buy Activision Blizzard for more than 70,000 million dollars, while PlayStation did the same with Bungie for 3,600 million dollars. All this without forgetting the continuous acquisitions of Tencent around the world, or other companies in the sector such as Embracer Group.

