An explosion affected the Kerch bridge connecting Russia with Crimea

Fire in Kerch Strait

A fire broke out this morning on one of the bridges that connects the peninsula of Crimea with the rest of Russiaas a result of the fire caused by the explosion of a truck with seven fuel tanks, according to the Russian agency “Sputnik”, citing the Telegram account of an assistant to the regional chief, Oleg Kryuchkov.

According to the Russian Agency for the Sea and Inland Waters, maritime traffic under the bridge and throughout the Kerch Strait has not been interrupted despite the fire.

The agency’s statement adds to an earlier one from the local transport regulator’s spokesman, Taman, according to which rail traffic and service had to be suspended across the country. Kerch Strait.

A view shows a fire on the Kerch Bridge at dawn in the Kerch Strait, Crimea

According to the Crimean emergency services, rail traffic has had to be suspended.

According to preliminary data, a fuel tank caught fire in one of the sections of the bridge but the arches through which the navigation runs have not been damaged.

The emergency services report acknowledges, however, that “it is too early to talk about the causes and consequences of the incident” and that at this time work continues to extinguish the fire.

The bridge, also known simply as the Crimean Bridge, is considered to be an important logistics supply route for Russian forces in Crimea and southern Russian-occupied Ukraine. The structure, 19 kilometers long, includes a rail transport route and a motorway.

View of a bridge over the Kerch Strait, which connects Crimea and Russia.

Inaugurated by the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, in 2018, it is one of the most important infrastructure works on the peninsula since its incorporation into Russia in 2014.

According to the head of the Crimean Government, Sergei Aksionov, after the explosion two sections of the highway have collapsed. Due to the damage, all car and truck traffic has been suspended and a ferry service has been set up to transport the population across the Kerch Strait, where shipping lanes remain operational for the time being.

“In principle, a fuel tank has exploded in one of the bridge sections, but the navigation arches are not damaged. It is still too early to talk about the reasons and the consequences. Now we are working to extinguish the flames ”, the deputy to the Headquarters of the region, Oleg Kriuchkov, has made known on his Telegram channel.

For its part, the press service of the Crimean Railway has pointed out that the fuel tank was being transported by train and occupied one of the last freight cars of the railway. The detonation, he added, occurred around 06:05 local time.

“The locomotive and part of the wagons have been transferred to the Kerch station. Emergency work is being carried out right now and the causes of the incident are being established,” according to the statement, collected by the Russian agency. TASS.

The fire that occurred this Saturday on the bridge that connects Russia with the annexed peninsula of Crimea was due to a car bomb, said the Russian National Antiterrorist Committee, quoted by local agencies, specifying that the road was damaged.

“Today at 0607 (0307 GMT) on the road part of the Crimean bridge (…) a car bomb detonated, causing the fire of seven railway tankers going to Crimea,” the Committee said. The bridge, over the Kerch Strait, is used to transport Russian military equipment destined for the Moscow army that is fighting in Ukraine.

(With information from EFE, Europs Press and AFP)

