An explosion at a Kabul mosque left at least 27 injured

FILE PHOTO: Attack on a mosque in Kabul on August 25, 2017. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani TEMPLATE OUT

At least 27 people were injured in an explosion at a Kabul mosque on Wednesday.according to a provisional balance of victims released by an NGO.

A spokesman for the Kabul Police, Khalid Zadran, explained to the DPA agency that the incident, which occurred in the Kotal-e-Khairkhana area, coincided with the evening prayer, so local media anticipate that there may be a large number of victims.

The NGO Emergency reported on Twitter that 27 people have been transferred to its hospital, five of them childrenwhile the Taliban have not spoken to offer an official balance.

Afghanistan continues to suffer attacks on a regular basis, mostly claimed by the affiliate in the country of the Islamic State terrorist group. Last week, a prominent Taliban-affiliated cleric was killed in a suicide attack.

Precisely this Monday, August 15, the first anniversary has been celebrated since the Taliban took power again, two decades after the overthrow of their first regime.

News in development…