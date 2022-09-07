An explosion in the area of ​​the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant left the nearest city without water and electricity

Aerial view of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, in which smoke from several fires can be seen, in Energodar

The Ukrainian city of Energodeswhere the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant is located, has been left without water and electricity supply after an explosion in the area, as reported by the mayor of the town, Dimitri Orlov.

This has been stated on his Telegram channel, without possible victims or structural damage being known at the moment. “The circumstances of the incident are currently under investigation.”he specified, without giving more details, as reported by the news agency Ukrinform.

For his part, the spokesman for the main council of the military-civilian administration of the Zaporizhzhia region established by the Russian authorities, Vladimir Rogov, has assured that the Armed Forces of Ukraine have opened fire on Energodar.

“As a result of the shelling, the power line in the area of ​​the nuclear power plant was damaged. The city has been temporarily disconnected (from the supply)”he explained, according to the Russian news agency Interfax.

Ukraine had to disconnect on Monday the only reactor in operation, number 6, which supplies the plant’s own needs, after a fire was registered due to new Russian bombardments in the area, according to the state operator Energoatom.

The director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, is expected to issue a report on the nuclear safety situation in Ukraine on Tuesday, which will also include his conclusions in the framework of his visit to the plant last week. .

People inspect wrecked vehicles after recent shelling during the Russian invasion of Ukraine in Energodar

Grossi will appear before the United Nations Security Council to explain the evaluation work of the mission during its stay at the plant, which was criticized by the adviser to the Ukrainian Presidency, Mijailo Podoliak, on Monday.

The Russian and Ukrainian authorities have accused each other of endangering the Zaporizhzhia plant with artillery shelling, for which the IAEA sent an inspection mission last week to assess the situation.

For its part, Ukraine attacked on Monday a base used by the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation (FSB) in Zaporizhzhia. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

According to the Ukrainian authorities, Moscow was using one of the buildings to store ballots for a possible referendum.

“The place where the ballot papers for the pseudo-referendum were stored was destroyed. The warehouse was blown up by an explosion from inside the premises. All existing printed materials have been destroyed”, says the statement. “The headquarters of the Russian FSB unit, which guarded the ballot warehouse, was also destroyed.”

“The exact number of dead and wounded is becoming clear. Survivors and wounded are urgently evacuated to occupied Crimea”, adds the statement.

As a result of the attack, the pro-Russian authorities of the Kherson region have decided to postpone the referendum on the integration with Russia of that region of Ukraine that they planned to hold soon, in the midst of the kyiv counteroffensive in the south of the country to recover territory occupied by Russian forces.

“We have prepared for the vote. We wanted to organize the referendum as soon as possible, but due to the current events, I think that for now we will make a parenthesis”, the pro-Russian deputy head of the region’s Military-Civil Administration, Kiril Stremoúsov, told Russian public television.

The President of Ukraine said that the counter-offensive launched a week ago in the south of the country to recover territories occupied by Russia is showing the first results after the army liberated two towns in this part of the country.

(With information from Europe Press)

KEEP READING:

The nuclear control body presents its report after visiting the Ukrainian plant in Zaporizhzhia

Pope Francis will not visit Ukraine due to health relapse

Ukraine attacked a base of the Russian intelligence service in Zaporizhzhia