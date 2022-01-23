An extravagant MMA fight between a blogger and a porn artist ended in scandal: a fan jumped into the cage and attacked them

Alexander Pistoletov, a porn-themed artist, faced blogger Sasha Mamaha and a fan stormed the ring.

A controversial fight MMA The mixed-gender event ended in chaos when one person jumped from the stands into the octagon to try and stop her. This event in Russia organized Epic Fighting Championships, where a man and a woman from the local showbiz confronted each other, was total chaos from start to finish and had its peak of surrealism when he saw a young man trying to stop him.

The women’s blogger Sasha Mamaha, from 26 years, and porn-themed performance music artist Alexander Pistoletov, who has 50 years, clashed in the context of this growing wave of strange fights, especially in countries like Russia Y Poland.

The most surprising thing was that, during the third round, someone from the crowd jumped into the cage while Mamaha was subdued on the ground by Pistoletov, who was trying to take the victory through a submission. As reported Bloody ElbowHe was a member of the entourage of Mamaha that he wanted to defend her

In the images you can see the young man who enters ready to hit Pistoletov with a flying kick to separate the pair, but was stopped by the referee and security guards.

The young man who invaded the fight between a porn artist and a blogger in Russia was detained by security guards.

Incredibly, the fight was not called off. The referee placed the wrestlers back on the floor with Pistoletov, who is famous for his scantily clad music videos, on top of Mamaha. The porn artist took the win but the blogger protested the result and the organizers decided to add a round additional.

Mamaha managed to finish the fight and was even declared points winner despite having done tapping in the third round.

The International Mixed Martial Arts Federation (IMMAF)) has already shown his dissatisfaction with this type of event where there are mixed clashes.

“The IMMAF categorically disagrees with this intentionally outrageous form of entertainment., which does not represent the sport of MMA or its values ​​and puts in risk to women. It is unacceptable for women and men to compete against each other in combat sports, essentially for security reasons but also for fair play, and in no way do we support this, ”the body communicated.

