An iconic horror game comes to mobile: Little Nightmares is confirmed for Android and iOS

Five years after its original release, the developer Tarsier Studios revealed that his iconic Little Nightmares will be released as a mobile game. The horror experience will be distributed by Bandai Namco and will be available on Android and iOS systems.

The horror platformer has an aesthetic similar to the fantasy film Coraline (written by Neil Gaiman and directed by Henry Selick in 2009), which tricks players into thinking that their reality is just a peaceful space.

Players must immerse themselves in the story of Six, a girl who is isolated on a ship and locked away with a myriad of horrors. While going through the levels, Six must fight the hunger and thirst that take over her body while she hides from strange situations where she will have to ponder if close combat is the best option for her character.

The person responsible for the transition from Little Nightmares to mobile is Playdigious, a company specialized in making mobile versions of independent video games. Although not much was revealed about the new interface to navigate through the thriller, it was confirmed that the iCloud system will be responsible for storing the games and that it will have access to Apple’s Game Center Achievements.

“Help Six escape from The Maw, a vast and mysterious vessel that has been corrupted by lost souls looking for their next prey to feed on. As you progress in your adventure, you will have to explore the most disturbing dollhouse, which will end up being another prison to escape from and discover all its secrets. Reconnect with your childhood and let your imagination show you how to get out of Little Nightmares”, describes one of the official announcements of the mobile version.

Little Nightmares 2 will be available next year.

Little Nightmares mobile version It doesn’t have a release date yet, though. It was confirmed that it will be released in the remainder of the year.

