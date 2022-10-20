An immensity of stars: the James Webb allows you to see The Pillars of Creation in all its splendor

The Pillars of Creation seen with the James Webb (NASA)

NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope provided a never-before-seen image of the iconic Pillars of Creationa spooky-looking region where new stars are forming within dense clouds of gas and dust and from which a much sharper view now comes.

This new photograph, released on Wednesday, the US agency said in a statement, “will help researchers renew their models of star formation by identifying much more accurate counts of newly formed stars.”

The James Webb telescope captured the most spectacular view of Neptune, its rings and moons

Over time, he added, “scientists will begin to develop a clearer understanding of how stars form and eject from these dusty clouds over the course of millions of years.”

The three columns of this formation are composed of fresh interstellar gas and dust that sometimes appear semi-transparent in near-infrared light.

NASA detailed that, although the pillars look like arches and columns “emerging from a desert landscape”, they are full of semi-transparent gas and dust and are constantly changing.

Pillars of Creation, as seen by the Hubble Space Telescope’s WFPC2 (NASA, Jeff Hester and Paul Scowen)

The image located within the great Eagle Nebula, which It is 6,500 light years away., has as its protagonists the newly formed stars. They are the glowing red orbs that appear at the top of one of the pillars.

“When knots with enough mass form within the pillars of gas and dust, they begin to collapse under their own gravity, slowly heat up and ultimately form new stars,” NASA stressed.

In turn, the wavy lines that look like lava at the edges of some pillars are ejecta from stars that are still forming within the gas and dust.

The Pillars of Creation were first imaged in 1995 by the Hubble Space Telescopelaunched in April 1990 from the base of Cape Canaveral (USA) aboard the shuttle Discovery.

The James Webb is a joint NASA mission with the European (ESA) and Canadian (CSA) agencies and was launched in December last year.

It is the largest ever sent into space, offers a never-before-seen view of the universe at near-infrared and mid-infrared wavelengths, and will make it possible to study a wide variety of celestial objects, from neighboring galaxies to the most distant reaches of the universe.

(With information from EFE)

