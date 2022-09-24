An immunotherapy used against cancer could also be used for severe COVID-19

They reached these results after conducting experiments that began in 2020 when the virus was largely unknown in terms of its transmission routes and the mechanisms that are triggered when it enters the human body (Getty)

The spread of the coronavirus around the world raised a challenging question: Why do 80% to 90% of people who acquire the infection experience only mild cases while 10% to 20% develop conditions that require hospitalization? Researchers from Uruguay, Argentina, Brazil and France found a mechanism that tries to answer that question, and postulated the possibility of a treatment for cases of severe COVID-19.

In an article published in the prestigious journal Science Advancesfrom the American Association for the Advancement of Science, the team of researchers proposed that a type of immunotherapy already used to treat some cancers could also become effective for patients with severe COVID-19. The results of their preclinical studies provide evidence to support that proposition, but even more evidence is lacking from clinical trials with human volunteers.

They reached these results after conducting experiments that began in 2020 when the virus was largely unknown in terms of its transmission routes and the mechanisms that are triggered when it enters the human body. Initially, they focused on understanding the immune response of T lymphocytes, which was the one that had been emerging as weak in severely ill patients. The scientific team had a prior knowledge base specific to the pandemic: they had studied a particular protein for fifteen years, which they call TMEM176B or TORID, in in relation to its role in the development of tumors and in the cases of people who receive organ transplants.

In 2020, research on the coronavirus began at the Pasteur Institute in Montevideo, Uruguay, in collaboration with Argentina, Brazil and France

“When the coronavirus pandemic started, we set out to study what was happening with the role of the Torid protein in relation to the COVID-19 disease. It was very challenging because we had to carry out the research in the context of a health emergency and with mobility restrictions between countries,” he told Infobae the Argentine scientist Hello Duhalde Vegafirst author of the study published in Science Advances. She participated in the collaboration as part of a postdoctoral fellowship at the Immunoregulation and Inflammation Laboratory of the Pasteur Institute of Montevideo, in Uruguay, together with Mercedes Segovia and Marcelo Hillwho led the investigation.

The first step of the work was to produce the coronavirus infection in mice in the laboratory. They sought to understand how the immune system of animals responded to infection. After doing this experiment, the researchers observed that the T cells from infected animals could not fight the infection because they were exhausted. These lymphocytes are part of the immune system and help protect the body from infection and control cancer cells.

They also detected that there was a correlation between animals with depleted lymphocytes that developed severe COVID-19 symptoms and a low level of the TORID protein, which they had already been studying before the pandemic. “What we found is that the low level of the TORED protein causes inflammation to develop after coronavirus infection. This exacerbated inflammation leads to the depletion of T lymphocytes”said Dr. Segovia in dialogue with Infobae.

When T lymphocytes are depleted, the patient’s immune system cannot eliminate the coronavirus (Getty Images)

Faced with the serious condition in animals, tried to test the administration of a drug that is a monoclonal antibody is already used as immunotherapy in some tumors in patients. It is known to inhibit PD-1/PD-L1 immune checkpoints. When administering the drug, it was observed that the situation of lymphocyte depletion was reversed and that the survival of the animals improved more than 20% compared to those that did not receive the intervention.

But they also sought to know what happened in human beings. Blood samples were taken from more than 50 patients with severe and moderate COVID-19 who were treated at CASH and in the American Sanatorium of Uruguay between August 2020 and March 2022. When analyzing what happened to the TORID protein, it was also found that low levels correlated with patients who had developed severe conditions. At the laboratory, in vitro studies of human cells from severely ill patients and a control group. Immunotherapy was also applied and it was confirmed that rescued the activity of exhausted T lymphocytes.

“Treatment with Anti-PD1 immunotherapy would not have serious adverse effects when it would be indicated in patients with severe COVID-19 and would manage to stop the depletion of lymphocytes, which makes the immune system unable to control acute infection”, highlighted Dr. Duhalde-Vega, who now works as a researcher at the Institute of Biological Chemistry and Physicochemistry “Prof. Alejandro C. Paladini” (IQUIFIB), which depends on the Faculty of Pharmacy of the University of Buenos Aires and the Conicet.

Immunotherapy in cancers is already used to block inhibitory checkpoints and increase the ability of T cells to kill cancer cells (MD Anderson Center)

Immunotherapy in cancers is already used to block inhibitory checkpoints and increase the ability of T lymphocytes to destroy cancer cells. In the case of severe COVID-19, the therapy could be used so that the lymphocytes can once again have the capacity to eliminate the coronavirus efficiently. But for that to happen, you should evaluate efficacy and safety in human volunteers through randomized controlled clinical trials.

The researchers received grants to conduct the research from the Latin American Center for Biotechnology (CABBIO); the ECOS Sud Program of the Sorbonne University, the Mercosur Structural Convergence Fund (FOCEM); FAPESP Foundation of Brazil, and the National Agency for Research and Innovation and the Basic Sciences Development Program (PEDECIBA).

Still the pandemic continues despite the fact that deaths decreased thanks to the protection granted by vaccination. Globally, the number of new weekly cases was flat for the week of September 12-18 compared to the previous week, with more than 3.2 million new cases reported, the World Health Organization reported in your last update. Weekly death cases decreased by 17% compared to the previous week, with more than 9,800 fatalities reported.

Clinical trials will be needed to assess the efficacy and safety of immunotherapy in cases of severe COVID-19 (REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov)

Could immunotherapy then be a potential intervention for COVID-19 in the future? As responded to Infobae the vice president of the Argentine Association of Experimental Pharmacology and head of clinical pharmacology of the Italian Hospital of Buenos Aires, Ventura Simonovich, “the use of drugs that have demonstrated clinical efficacy in one disease for another pathology has been an interesting way of finding treatments. The sildenafil it’s an example”.

Regarding the study published in Science Advances Simonovich noted: “Finding a new target in the treatment of severe COVID is always welcome. The study authors were very clever in looking for this new mechanism. Perhaps it can also be transferred to other diseases in which inflammation is the target.

But Simonovich commented as well. “Not only should the usefulness of drugs that could affect this pathway be evaluated through clinical studies specifically designed for this population, but also what the cost would be. These treatments are among the most expensive in oncology where they currently have their clinical effectiveness demonstrated. The way to answer whether this target has a clinical impact on these patients is long. But finding a therapeutic target always opens up a range of possibilities and not only for the initial disease”.

