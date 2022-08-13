An important figure leaves Capcom and evidences the growth of Chinese giants in the industry

Hiroyuki Kobayashi has acted as a producer on sagas like Dragon’s Dogma, Devil May Cry or Resident Evil.

Image via Gematsu

After more than 27 years at Capcom, Hiroyuki Kobayashi has announced that he is leaving the company for which he has dedicated almost three decades of work. The Japanese is known for having worked as a producer on such famous saga games as Dragon’s Dogma, Devil May Cry or Resident Evil, but now he will be part of another company.

In a communiqué shared through his personal Twitter account, Kobayashi has announced that he left the ship after the first quarter of the year and has joined NetEase as a producerone of the Chinese conglomerates that are becoming more and more prominent in the video game market.

He will work as a producer at NetEase Games“Today, August 12, I turn 50,” says Kobayashi. “Therefore, I would like to share with you something very special. After working for 27 years with gratitude, I left Capcom on March 31, 2022 and officially joined NetEase Games as a producer. Details of the plans will be shared later, so stay tuned. I will strive to create fun entertainment experiences for everyone in this new company, in this new era.”

More and more veterans are joining giants like this, but to find out what Hiroyuki Kobayashi is up to we probably have to wait a while. If, by any chance, you have a project that you can show us, we might find out more during Gamescom 2022, as NetEase Games is one of the companies that will be present in Cologne.

More about: Capcom, NetEase, Hiroyuki Kobayashi and Video game industry.