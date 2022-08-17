An independent UN report denounced the abuses of the Chinese regime in Xinjiang: “Slavery as a crime against humanity”

A perimeter fence under construction around what is officially known as a vocational skills education center in Dabancheng, in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region (REUTERS/Thomas Peter)

Chinese authorities imposed forced labor on people from Muslim minorities in the Xinjiang regionindicated a United Nations special rapporteur in a report, in which he warns that these events could amount to “slavery as a crime against humanity.

Beijing has been accused of detaining more than a million Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities in Xinjiang.as well as carrying out the forced sterilization of women and forced labor.

The United States and lawmakers from other Western countries have come to accusing China of committing “genocide” against minority groupsaccusations that Beijing denies.

The report released Tuesday by the UN special rapporteur on modern slavery, Tomoya Obokatapointed out twoseparate, state-mandated systems” in China, in which forced labor has occurredciting reports from think tanks and NGOs, as well as from victims.

one is a professional training center in which the minorities are detained and forced to carry out practicesand the another seeks to reduce poverty through labor displacementforcing agricultural workers to work in the “secondary or tertiary sector”.

“Although those programs could create jobs for minorities and boost their income […] the special rapporteur considers that, in many cases, the work carried out by the affected communities was involuntary”says the report.

Forced labor occurs in vocational training centers in which minorities are detained and forced to carry out internships and in the context of labor displacement, forcing agricultural workers to perform work in the “secondary or tertiary sector”. (REUTERS/Thomas Peter)

The nature and scope of the powers exercised over the workers -including the excessive vigilance and the abusive living and working conditions– could “equivalent to the slavery as a crime against humanitywhich deserves a more independent analysis” he claimed.

The report noted that there is a similar labor transfer system in Tibetwhere he “The program has mainly displaced farmers, herders and other rural workers into low-skilled and low-paid jobs.”

Special rapporteurs are independent experts appointed by the UN Human Rights Councilbut who do not speak on behalf of the world body.

The spokesman for the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Wang Wenbinon Wednesday accused Obokata of “Choosing to believe the lies and disinformation manufactured by the United States… as well as by anti-Chinese forces.”

President Xi Jinping visited the region last month and praised the “great progress” made in reform and development.

Insisting on the protection of minority rights, Wang criticized the UN special rapporteur for “viciously disparaging China and act as a political tool for anti-Chinese forces.”

China has long claimed to run vocational training centers in Xinjiang aimed at countering extremism.and the president Xi Jinping visited the region last month y praised the “great progress” made in terms of reform and development.

In May, the United Nations human rights chief, Michelle Bachelet, concluded a rare six-day visit to China that also took her to Xinjiang.

his trip was criticized by the US and major human rights groups for his lack of firmness towards Beijingand critics said she visited the country more as a diplomat than a human rights defender.

Bachelet is due to publish a long-awaited report on the issue before leaving office at the end of the month.

The full report:

(With information from AFP)

