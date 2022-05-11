An Indian company has had the definitive idea to retain talent: a “Tinder” for them to find a partner

Technology companies are currently facing a major challenge: the shortage of qualified workers. A circumstance that is leading the sector into an unprecedented war for talent in which companies use increasingly striking strategies to retain and attract talent, from reduced hours to unlimited vacations.

An Indian technology company has gone a step further and offers its employees a very particular benefit, a sentimental brokerage service for workers, a kind of labor Tinder to find a partner for its professionals, according to Fortune. In addition, if that ‘match’ ends in marriage, the company increases the salary of the employee who marries.

Why? The origin of such a striking benefit must be sought in the peculiarities of Indian society in relation to work and marriage. The search for a partner in the Asian country still corresponds, in many cases, to the family, but the workers who emigrate to the big cities have parents and uncles far away and, therefore, the task is complicated.

Added to this is the fact that the company in question, Sri Mookambika Infosolutions, is located in a medium-sized city, Madurai, with approximately 1.5 million inhabitants, where the company’s managers assure that it is much more difficult to find a partner without help. familiar than in large metropolises like Bombay (almost 30 million inhabitants) or New Delhi (27 million inhabitants).

migrations for love. The lack of sentimental opportunities in medium-sized cities means that some qualified professionals, such as ICT workers, end up abandoning their jobs for offers from companies in large cities, which, in addition to possible job improvements, also offer them the option of finding a partner with greater ease.

And it is that, according to various studies, the main reason for internal migration in India is marriage, especially among women. With this benefit, Sri Mookambika Infosolutions hopes that none of its employees will have to leave town to get married and thus remain with the company. So far, 12 workers have accepted that the company find them a partner.

