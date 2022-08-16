An influencer wanted to eat for free and threatened the waitress with €2,500 for advertising. Forocoches knocks down its YouTube channel

Borja Escalona is a Spanish YouTuber who has become a trending topic on Twitter for a recurring issue among influencers (or those who claim to be, but don’t have enough of a following to do so): Wanting free meals, lodging, or other services in exchange for showing a place among their online following. And the enormous controversy has led YouTube to announce the closure of the channel a few hours ago.





In this case, Escalona was in the city of Vigo and made a video eating a typical empanadilla from a bar of the Galician city, A Tapa do Barril. After eating the empanadilla and explaining to 3,700 people what are the typical ones eaten in Spain, the local waitress gave him the bill: 2.35 euros for her meal.

The controversy is that not only Escalona refused to pay (alleging that before ordering his empanada he had told the waitress that he only ate things that were given to him for free, although the woman told him that they were not going to give him this dish for free just because he was talking online with his followers), but he threatened to charge to the bar their advertising fees.

In front of the camera, Escalona said that if they wanted to charge him, he would send an invoice worth 2,500 euros that he would charge the bar for the “promotion”. The pressure of various Internet users (among others from Forocoches who have made a great campaign against him) has ended with YouTube and Twitch closing the channels of this person. It remains to be seen if Escalona has a way to recover his accounts.

A controversy that shows several problems: the “hate”





This controversy that has ended, for the time being, with the closure of Borja Escalona’s YouTube channel, has revealed several dynamics that social networks have brought to society: the use of controversy in order to gain visibility; the “influencers” who want to get things for free (although advertising in this guild is already regulated in Spain); and the “hate” or hatred that many people take advantage of to release on the networks when there is a problem.

Regarding the latter, from A Tapa do Barril, a business that has been open for 50 years, they have lamented on their Facebook profile that the fact of refusing to accept Escalona’s conditions and wanting to charge for their service has led to many negative reviews on Google from people who want to smear the work of this restaurant, even if they have never tasted its food.

We want to “alert the use that certain people are extending through social networks: messages and speeches from hate and violencefrom the lack of respect and the “anything goes” for the click”, they have said. Escalona himself has also been the subject of “hate” on his networks and even received threats of known people.

Anything goes for fame

On the other hand, this highlights the search for controversy to gain visibility. Borja Escalona was not so well known: His subscribers on YouTube were just 35,500 people. But this has been put in the mouth of the press not only in Spain, but also internationally. It is not the first controversy of Escalona, ​​who has sneaked into football stadiums for LaLiga Santander teams for free or who threatened an El Metro worker for not letting him sneak in without paying… but it is the most notorious so far.

This may remind us of cases such as ReSet, the YouTuber who gave cookies to a homeless person, and that they were filled with toothpaste and not food. This year the sentence of 5 years was confirmed without uploading videos for the youtuber ReSet for making fun of this person.

Another case among the most notorious is that of MrGranBomba calling a delivery man “caranchoa” to make fun of him in front of his followers, while the worker answered his doubts about how to get to a place. The influencer received a slap from the offended party and a judge from Alicante took him to the bench for libel and slander, imposing a bail of half a million euros.

The nose of those who want to eat for free





And another of the problems that the case has shown is that of all those people (who call themselves influencers although they are not always) who want to travel, sleep in hotels, eat in restaurants (even Dabiz Muñoz from DiverXO has talked about this) or enjoy experiences free in exchange for showing your activity on your social networks.

Remember that anyone can have a lot of followers on platforms like Instagram, after buying them. And that means that advertising can’t always bring more customers to a business. Other times, ask for services that cost more than they can generate in future earnings to business.