An Infobae journalist nominated for the Latin Plug awards for his coverage of the war: the ad in Times Square

Times Square, in New York. The center of the West. The place where the screens that surround the triangular square receive the eyes of the whole world. And there, suddenly, a familiar face appears. It’s a blink, three seconds. But it is: the image announces that Joaquin Sanchez Marinothe journalist who covered the war in Ukraine for Infobaeis one of the candidates to receive the Latin Plug award in the “Communicator” category for that job.

“The first surprise was me -says Joaquín-. This profession takes you to places where you do not expect.” However, he clarifies: “Among the journalists I respect the most, there is a certain culture of rejecting awards. It is not an outward stance as much as it is inward: one becomes convinced that the only coverage that matters, the only note that matters, is the one to come, the next one, never the previous one. It is, I suppose, the way we find to tolerate a profession that often puts us in front of very sad realities”.

Infobae in Ukraine: Joaquín Sánchez Mariño in Irpin – With testimonies

On February 24, the Russian invasion of Ukraine began. On the 25th, Joaquín hurried his luggage. On the 27th, he tweeted: “After two very intense days of travel, I entered Ukraine today. Just doing fifty meters makes you collide head-on with war.” In those 130 characters he left out, for reasons of space, that he had to fly to Warsaw from Buenos Aires and then he hitchhiked until a German took him to the Polish border before crossing into Lviv, the largest city in western Ukraine, near the border. But he immediately realized that it was not enough: “Here I cannot tell about the war because nothing happens, I have to go where something is happening”.

After organizing, he traveled by train to kyiv, the capital. He was afraid, he said: “There was nothing more dangerous than kyiv. I was advised not to go. But you had to be. In kyiv I felt the climate of war, the noises, the smells”. She was ten days there. But one day he said to himself: “I have to go to the front. This is not war. They’re not attacking my hotel. You have to go deep.”

Journalist Joaquín Sánchez Mariño was nominated for the Latin Plug awards that will be presented in New York on November 9 for his coverage of the Russian invasion of Ukraine for Infobae. The image of him appeared in Times Square, in New York

He continued to Vinnytsia and later to Zhytomyr, where he covered the bombing of schools. coverage for Infobae it took him to Odessa, Mykolaiv, kyiv again, and Kharkov, as close as he could get to the advancing Russian troops. He ate and slept where and how he could, with the noise of explosions and sirens rumbling not far away. In Bucha he saw the consequences of the horror next to Infobae photographer Franco Fafasuli: destruction, death, corpses in the streets.

Each one of the notes that Joaquín sent from the Ukraine vibrates. He feels the adrenaline of the envoy. In Irpin, a bomb exploded a few meters from where he was. He was narrowly saved. The video is terrifying. But he is there, putting the body. “If I had stayed a little longer, I could have been in a trench, in battle with the Russians, watching the military bomb each other with the Russians. War always shows you beyond, but it’s tricky, because it makes you believe that you have to keep moving forward. And you have to be careful to know where to stop. At one point, I felt that it was enough, that it was enough, and I had to cut it there. She was being a victim of that war hysteria,” he recounted. After 42 days, she came back.

Joaquín Sánchez Mariño, Infobae envoy to Ukraine, in front of the remains of the Zhitomir mayor’s office Credit: JSM

His conclusion, today that eight months of that coverage have passed, is as follows: “I am sincerely grateful that Infobae has trusted me to tell the harsh reality of what was happening and is still happening in Ukraine, and I am even more grateful for the freedom with which I was able to do so. This nomination honors me and I feel that it is an enhancement of the journalism that I love, and that It is always done in the territory. Those of us who were there at the beginning constantly wondered how long the conflict could last, if it was possible to cover it in its entirety, put our life absolutely at the service of the trade. It is painful to know that almost all of us were defeated in that vocation, that we eventually had to get out and move on with our lives. But the truth is that the world is too big and too complex and trying to tell it is always a path that ends in defeat. And in that aspect I guess an award nomination is a way to encourage us beyond that defeat. A way of telling ourselves – of saying, to whoever wants to listen – that Being on the scene and giving testimony has value. And there is, I think, no greater reward than that.”

The organization that delivers the Latin Plug award has offices in the United States, Argentina, the Dominican Republic and Colombia. And it awards personalities from those countries in different categories, from artistic to social. Awards will be delivered at the United Palace in New York on November 9 and they are awarded according to the vote of the people, who must do so to awards-latinplug.web.app.

Infobae in Ukraine- The remains of Bucha, a city recovered by Ukraine #Report

Mauricio VegaCEO Latin Plug, explained that “Latin Plug continues to recognize the great achievements of all our artists and those who in one way or another positively influence us. It keeps me motivated to be able to highlight the victories of others, those who struggle day by day to constantly progress and who are clear about their goal, and that is, to keep moving towards their biggest dreams. That is why we made these awards with a single purpose, to exalt and thank.”

