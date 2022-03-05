an interesting design debate where both sides are right

If a man you just met tells you to jump down a hole whose fall could kill you, would you do it? During the last few hours the world of video game design has been immersed in a debate that aims to resolve whether the tutorial of Elden Ring is genius or stupid.

Returning to the eternal discussion about the difficulty of the souls and to what extent the current games take you by the hand with soporific tutorials, what one and the other fail to understand is that, in the debate on the tutorial the Elden Ringboth are right.

The problem with the Elden Ring tutorial

Video game design is an art. The art of taking you by the hand and making you smile without you realizing that all that was predisposed for it. That everything is millimetrically calculated, from Mario’s jump to the tutorial of Elden Ring.

But as in any artistic format, in this art there is also room for debate. During the last few hours the world of video game design has been lost in a heated but very interesting discussion focused on the extent to which what you have below is or is not a mistake.





What you see to your left, which is inevitably led to by tree lines and stair lighting that stand out much more in-game than on screenshot, is the path that leads you to the start of the game. Elden Ring.

To the right, with a seated NPC and a message on the ground, there is a huge hole that, despite being hostile and dangerous, is the tutorial start of the game. This is what the seated man explains to you if you decide to approach him.

“Brave Lightless. Take the leap.

Of learning and memory.

Remember the arts of war. And your warrior blood.”





What those who are against say

Clinging to the theory of flow, those who believe that the design is far from successful cling to the fact that the main flow lines push all users towards the exit. Great for those who already know how these types of games work, but a disaster when it comes to guide the newbies.

The obtuse lines that surround the tutorial well offer the same aggressiveness as a well whose big drop smells of danger or even death, and the messages displayed, in addition to not being essential and inconspicuous, are not clear enough.





In fact, the area is so dark -at that time you do not have access to the lantern that hangs from the character or to stones that once thrown illuminate the environment- that even some players admit to having fallen there inadvertently by exploring without too much care.

All this, added to the usual fame regarding the distrust what to have with your universe, and what cheat which is usually as part of an inside joke, causing many players to skip the tutorial to avoid apparent danger.

What those who are in favor say

The tutorial must be adjusted to the needs of each game, and in this case Elden Ring He asks you two things: that you must explore to progress properly and that messages are an essential part of his progress because you are not looking at an open point littered with landmarks and icons on a map.

The pit drop has a ledge that the player can jump to to avoid damage, which encourages you to be careful whenever you approach a drop to try to visualize the best way down.





On top of that, the fall without going over that ledge is light enough that the character doesn’t die in the process, thus showing the newbie that big falls they can be assumable if, as is the case, shortly after you have an area in which to recover life without problems.

The messages are cryptic because the game must keep your style at all times, but if there are two elements inviting you to a tutorial more or less clearly, it is fair that the player’s curiosity has that expected reward.

Why are they both right?

It wasn’t my first game From Software and, despite this, I doubt that my reaction would have been different. The walkthrough of Elden Ring It made me wonder if the seated man was kidding me, but the angle from which I stood, to his left, helped me easily see that there was a ledge that would make it easier for me to get down.

The flow of the level undeniably pushes you towards the exit. Both the tree and the stairs are inviting you to head in that direction, but the intention of making you look beyond the obvious to get your reward strikes me as particularly apt for a game that cries out for that need.

Taking into account that Elden Ring It was born with the intention of being more than a niche game, proving notably easier and more manageable than other installments of the Souls franchise, it is no less true that standing up to the rookie with something a bit more chewed or even mandatory would not have been bad.

On the contrary, to follow that path From Software It would be opening up to another public, forgetting not only its roots, but also annoying those who already have control of what this is all about and don’t need a tutorial to move forward. both sides are right and, although it is easy to fall on one side or the other, finding a solution that satisfies both parties is more difficult than it might seem.

