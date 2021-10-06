An international legend assured that Pochettino “will have a short life” at PSG and risked who will be his replacement

Despite the results, the PSG production does not convince the supporters

Despite the results, the PSG production does not conform to the supporters. With the most coveted card in Europe and the powerful offense made up of Messi, Neymar and Mbappé, the whole of the French capital does not convince and shows flaws in each presentation.

In the last hours, the former player of the Italian national team and Real Madrid, and champion with Milan, Antonio Cassano, assured that the coach Mauricio Pochettino he will not last long in office and criticized his way of working. “Pochettino will have a short life at PSG. I’ve heard bad about him. He’s a great guy, 10 points or more, but as a coach, nor not a minute of tactics ago and the team asks you to”Said the former footballer, who played 39 games with Azzurra and scored 19 goals.

Cassano, 39, champion of the Serie A with him Red-black and the Spanish League with Merengue, had no mercy with the Argentine strategist. And in on the show BoboTV, driven by the former scorer Christian Vieri, he added: “Pochettino asks players for advice on how to play, I can’t believe it. He never coached champions and now has trouble managing the greats. If you continue along these lines, you will have little time. Beware of Zinedine Zidane at PSG”, He warned.

The former Tottenham manager was widely criticized last weekend, when the PSG lost 2-0 to Renneseven with the trio MNM (Messi-Neymar-Mbappe) on the court. The team’s performances, even though it adds up to eight wins and a setback in the League 1, they do not leave according to the fans and the press, the Spanish newspaper reported Mark.

Former center-back of Espanyol de Barcelona and Spurs, he suffered various criticisms from the press, not only French but also from the world, for how PSG plays, which also has the Argentines Ángel Di María, Leandro Paredes and Mauro Icardi.

Even after the last defeat, Camila Galante, the couple of Walls, retweeted a publication that pointed against Pochettino for leaving Boca’s former midfielder on the substitute bench. It was another case in which the partner of a footballer went out to bank publicly, as happened on occasions with the partner of Angel Di Maria. Although the case of Paredes attracted attention for the strong phrase with which the publication ends.

The incorporations in the PSG caused that the DT began to move the chips to be able to find the ideal eleven. After the fall against Rennes, the search for balance was discussed again. Against him Manchester City, Paredes did not play either. Pochettino preferred those mentioned Verratti, Gueye and Herrera. But later he replaced the first two to put Danilo ya Georginio Wijnaldum.

PSG comfortably leads the Ligue 1 with 24 points and takes 6 units to Lens. While in the Champions League he also commands in Group A after the victory against the English champion. Getting the European title for the first time is the main objective of the Parisian cast.

