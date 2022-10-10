An investigation confirmed that Red Bull spent more than the budget allowed by Formula 1 in 2021: what sanction could it receive

The FIA ​​​​shared a statement on its social networks (Reuters)

The International Automobile Federation (FIA) ended an investigation into whether or not Formula 1 teams complied with last season’s spending limitand indicated established certifications for some equipment con Red Bull y Aston Martin in sight.

F1 set a budget cap of $145 million last year, when Red Bull driver Max Verstappen narrowly won his first world championship by beating Lewis Hamilton in a controversial final race.

Last weekend, the Red Bull team boss Christian Horner responded bothered to what he described as “fictitious claims” that the equipment had exceeded the budget.

After a brief delay in the review, the FIA ​​​​finally delivered the reports corresponding to 2021 with a due date on December 31 of that year and detailed that both teams have not been within the financial regulations.

Red Bull breached financial regulations in 2021 (Photo: Twitter @SChecoPerez)

“The FIA ​​Cost Limit Administration has issued certificates of conformity to seven of the ten Competitors,” the organization highlighted through a statement in which it noted that Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One has breached the Financial Regulationwhile Oracle Red Bull Racing “It breaches the Financial Regulations in terms of procedure and minor expenses.”

On the other hand, they found that Williams Racing also failed to comply with these 2021 regulations, “with the exception of a prior procedural breach (in connection with which the Cost Cap Administration entered into an agreement with Williams in May 2022. This procedural breach was remedied by Williams promptly). timely, cooperative and transparent).

“The FIA ​​also wishes to point out that, with regard to this first year of application of the Financial Regulations, the intervention of the FIA ​​Cost Limit Administration has been limited to reviewing the presentations made by the Competitors and that full formal investigations were not initiated”, he remarked in the statement in question that he published on his website.

With regard to the situation of Aston Martin and Red Bull, they concluded that are determining the appropriate course of action that should be taken and in the coming days “more information will be communicated”. Faced with this scenario, the FIA ​​could decide to apply a points penalty or even “exclusion from the world championship”, as indicated in the regulations.

Verstappen became two-time champion of Formula 1 in Japan (Reuters)

In this line, the head of the Mercedes team This is Wolff claimed that the governing body of motor sport must take action against Red Bull and the other teams that have broken the rules.

The budget limit was set in order to maintain parity in F1 teams and reduce the purchasing power of the big teams like Mercedes, Ferrari and Red Bull. was reduced to 140 million in 2022 and will fall to 135 million dollars in 2023excluding pilot salaries and engine costs.

KEEP READING

“I did not expect to be a champion when I crossed the finish line”: Verstappen’s phrase that opened the question about the definition of the title in Formula 1

Max Verstappen won the Japanese Grand Prix and became Formula 1 champion for the second year in a row

Max Verstappen two-time Formula 1 champion: what other great drivers did he match with his new title