An Iranian soccer star played a game with the Israeli flag on his shirt and caused a scandal in his country

Mehdi Mahdavikia with FIFA President Gianni Infantino with the Israeli flag on his shirt.

The Iranian Football Federation gave his support this Wednesday to the former captain of his national team Mehdi Mahdavikia, widely criticized by the country’s ultraconservatives for having led a friendly match shirt in which the flag of Israel, criticism he received because his country does not recognize the Hebrew State and prohibits all contact between Iranian and Israeli athletes.

On December 17, Mahdavikia had participated in a friendly organized by the International Football Federation (FIFA) in Doha. Faced the team FIFA Arab Legends against him FIFA World Legends, made up of former players from all over the planet, and for the occasion wore a shirt with the flags of all the member federations of the body that regulates world football.

“He is one of the greats of Iranian football and a symbol of pride for the Islamic Republic of Iran,” Indian Hassan Kamranifar, Secretary General of the Federation, in a statement.

Despite prejudice and sometimes unfair attacks, the matter has been carefully examined (by the Iranian Football Federation) after having listened to the explanations of Mahdavikia, “he added. Kamranifar.

Ultra-conservative MPs had criticized Mahdavikia after that game. “You must apologize to the Iranian people for your action and he must be tried since he has betrayed the Iranian nation “, the parliamentarian had indicated Bijan Nobaveh-Vatan to the ultraconservative agency Fars.

Mehdi Mahdavikia played several years in the Bundesliga and won a League Cup with Hamburger SV in 2004 (Photo: Getty Images)

Mahdavikia, from 44 years, is one of the great sports legends in Iran. Was designated U21 coach in July, as he has a long history in the national teams of his country. Although he only played 11 games for the Iran national team, he was the author of a memorable goal in the historic victory against U.S (2-1) in the 1998 FIFA World Cup France.

In addition, he was captain of Iran from 2006 to 2009 and was appointed “Player of the year” by Asian Football Confederation (AFC).

Mehdi Mahdavikia He is one of the first Iranian footballers to have played for European teams. Was in the Bundesliga for a large part of his career. His arrival in Germany occurred when, after that world, was booked by the VfL Bochum. Then he went to Hamburg, team with which he won the League Cup in 2004. And at the end of his career, he played three seasons in the Eintracht Frankfurt.

