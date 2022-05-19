An IT administrator gets angry with his company, sabotages his database and ends up with 7 years in jail

Han Bing worked as database administrator in a company called Lianjia, a Chinese giant that handles real estate brokerage.

In 2018, using the administrative privileges that the job of IT administrator can give youaccessed the company’s financial system and deleted the data stored on the firm’s servers.

Or, at least, of this he has been accused and for this has received a sentence of 7 years in prison in the tribunals.

The accusation speaks that this anger of the administrator with the subsequent deletion of data led to the immediate shutdown of much of the operations of Lianjia, leaving tens of thousands of its employees without pay for a long period.

The company had to restore their systems and data He said that it cost him $30,000 in expensesto which was added the cost of having his business stopped for a while.

According to the Beijing Haidian District People’s Procuratorate, Bing had access “root” to the financial system of the company, He connected to the system and deleted the financial data and related applications from the system, leaving the company’s system completely inaccessible, as reported by local media 4hou.

In addition to the 30,000 euros that it cost to recover the systems, there was indirect damage from the interruption of the business of the company that has thousands of offices, employs more than 120,000 brokers, has 51 subsidiaries and its market value is estimated at 6,000 million euros. Dollars.

The compromised servers were reported to be two database servers and two application servers dedicated to the company’s EBS system, and it was possible to know the IP addresses of the two database servers and the IP addresses of the two application servers.

The financial system of the company contains all the financial data since the foundation of the company, which affects the payroll of the company’s staff and is of great importance for the general operation of it.

According to the testimony of Zhou, director of the Chain Home Professional Ethics Center, only five people had access to the company’s financial system, and when the company discovered problems in the financial system, it collected the computers of these five people, four of whom handed over voluntarily their laptops and personal passwords. Han Bing he refused to give an account of the password of his laptop and that already raised suspicions.

The motivation is not known but the company has speculated that he could be angry with his superiors. Han Bing had discovered a security problem with the company’s financial system and sent an email to another database administrator, who reported the financial system’s security problems. several leaders in a meeting, but they did not take it seriously.

Two weeks later, the department that worked on the finance line was transferred to the information line. In this new department Nor did his superiors pay attention to this recommendation..

Han Bing came to the company in February 2018 to be responsible for the maintenance of the financial system and was reassigned to the technical security department in May and in a different city. Han Bing opined about organizational fit and felt he was not valued. After the adjustment, she was negligent, often arriving late and leaving early, and also absent from work.