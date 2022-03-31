An It Prequel Sequence Seems To Be On Its Approach To HBO Max: This is What We Know So Some distance

It seems that, HBO Max is operating on an It prequel sequenceStephen King’s cosmic horror tale that was once tailored right into a blockbuster movie duology, The Ankler studies.

Consistent with this new data, the brand new prequel can be titled “Welcome to Derry”. In case the sequence is authorized, is more likely to delve into the beginning of Pennywise the clown, the demonic persona who has terrorized the kids of Derry for generations. It stays unclear if earlier solid individuals from the movies will seem.

Prequels had been highly regarded on HBO Max lately. HBO Max’s deliberate Recreation of Thrones prequel Area of the Dragon just lately completed filming, whilst The Batman sequence starring the Gotham police has “developed” right into a tale targeted round Arkham Asylum.

In the meantime, even though It: Bankruptcy 2 wrapped up the unique tale in 2019, director Andy Muschietti has stated that “there’s a complete mythology within the ebook” that merits to be explored.

“Mythology is one thing that at all times has alternatives to be explored. It’s been on Earth for hundreds of thousands of years. It’s been in touch with people for centuries, each and every 27 years. So you’ll be able to consider the volume of subject matterMuschietti instructed iO9 in an interview.

Since horror tales are as well-liked as ever, It would not be unexpected if It: Welcome to Derry was a fact.