An Italian cyclist celebrated victory without realizing that the race had been won by another

Italian cyclist celebrated the victory without realizing that the race had been won by another

During the second stage of the Tour de Suisse held this Monday, an unusual event happened: one of the competitors thought he had won the race when in fact he had started second.

It happened this Monday, in the competition that takes place from last Sunday until June 19 and that serves as a prelude and preparation for the Tour de France, the maximum objective of the cycling year.

The protagonist of the clueless celebration was the Italian Alberto Bettiol, who on the last meters before reaching the finish line launched a very powerful sprint that separated him from the group and put him in first place, or so he thought.

The excited cyclist raised his hands in a clear gesture of victory and with his fist clenched he savored the triumph for a few moments. But it was clear to everyone except him that Norwegian Andreas Leknessund had reached the finish line some 38 seconds ahead of his Italian colleague.

The moment went viral on social networks where several videos showed the moment when Bettiol crossed the finish line euphoric. In one of them, the commentators who narrated her career begin to ask, surprised, the reasons for her celebration.

“Oh no, someone has damaged the radio”said one, realizing that the Italian did not know that Leknessund had already crossed the finish line.

“I don’t know what happened, my radio was off, now my friends will joke with me today and tomorrow,” Bettiol himself said after the confusion at the finish line.

And so they did, another moment recorded on video shows how one of his teammates jokes with him and even raises his arms and repeats, “the champion.”

Italian cyclist celebrated the victory without realizing that the race had been won by another

In another, the Education First cyclist is confused when, after passing the finish line, he sees Leknessund with his team celebrating the stage.

Despite his mistake, the Italian is in great shape ahead of the tough battle for the Tour de France later this year.

“I have just started my approach to the Tour de France, my big event of the year. I didn’t race much in the first part of the year, because I had some health problems with covid and stuff, but I’m very happy. I just started and I think I will improve a lot during the Tour de Suisse. This year is very difficult and I think that’s good for me.” Bettyol said.

On the other hand, the Belgian Wout van Aert, a cyclist who went through the same situation at the Critérium Dauphiné, also made fun of Bettiol’s situation. “I am happy to pass the baton to Alberto”, Wout said on his Twitter account, to which Bettiol replied, continuing the joke: “Here I am”with an emoticon bursting out laughing.

Keep reading:

This is how it went for the Colombians this Tuesday in the third stage of the Tour de Suisse

Romain Bardet announces his participation in the Tour de France

Roglic conquers the Dauphiné three weeks before the Tour de France