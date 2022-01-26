An Italian referee denounced the non-consensual dissemination of intimate images: they leaked her videos and gave details of her nightmare

The Italian referee Diana Di Meo denounced that she has been the victim of extortion: they spread videos of her privacy that were stolen

A young referee named Diana Di Meo has used social networks to denounce that he is the victim of extortion and his case has generated a great impact in Italy. The young woman from 22 years, member of the AIA-FIGC Sección de Pescara, recorded a video in which he denounced that several intimate videos of sexual content and have spread them through messaging services such as Telegram Y WhatsApp.

“They are sharing my private videos, content that I have not shared and some of them recorded without my consent. I found out about these videos thanks to some guys. I denounced him on social networks to gain strength, because he had been locked up in the house for two days. It is a situation that I do not wish on anyone, I am trying to resist but not everyone succeeds”, he denounced By Meo in your account Instagram.

The judge leads the AIA-FIGC Section of Pescara

The young woman, who also studies Legal Services for the Company and dreams of someday directing a game in San Siro, gave some details of his nightmare and asked for help.

“I didn’t send those videos. I’m afraid that someone has entered my mobile, in my iCloud. They are tracking the authors and those involved in sharing the videos, because that is also a crime. Today the victim is me, tomorrow it could be a close person to those who are perhaps now watching the videos and smiling, ”he emphasized in his defense.

In addition to being an arbitrator, the 22-year-old woman studies Legal Services for the Company

from the diary Courier service have reported that those guilty of disseminating the intimate videos stolen from Diana Di Meo could face a sentence of up to six years in prison. “I’m here to talk about this. Many of us cannot do it and hide. I hope to give voice to all those victims who are blamed, when in fact the culprit is on the other side of the screen. Either by spreading or sharing”, wrote the victim in Instagram.

As for her sports career, as she commented in an interview with the portal Clean Game, finished the referee course in December 2015 and made his tournament debut in Pescara.

“I hope there is more and more female referees because the Association has taken great steps in this direction. There are so many girls who get involved. The best known example in Italy is Francesca Di Monte, which deals with the A league Y B series, is the only female assistant. I hope it is the first of a long list of names, “he said.

The video that Diana Di Meo shared with her complaint

KEEP READING:

They expelled him, argued on the field and fell in love: the passionate story of the footballer and the referee that moves Europe

The unusual tackle to the referee in the victory of Los Pumas 7 against England in the Seven of Malaga

The story of Bianca Tedesco, the basketball referee who denounced her boss for sexual harassment: “There is a system that is handled with a lot of harassment and that hurts”