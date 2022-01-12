An MLS team hired one of the greatest figures in European football thanks to a curious method

The moment Lorenzo Insigne became a Toronto FC player

One of the great surprises of the current transfer window is the departure of Lorenzo Insigne from the Naples to join the Toronto FC of the Major League Soccer of the United States. The Canadian club officially presented the player and gave him the most important contract in the history of the institution: He will earn about $ 16 million per season over four years, plus $ 6 million in bonuses making it one of the largest deals since the beginning of soccer in North America..

Without mincing words, the president Bill Manning raised the bar of the team for the next season. “We aspire to be a champion team. We want to win the Concacaf Champions League and play in the Club World Cup “He explained after the official confirmation of his star signing. And he added in this regard: “Lorenzo is a player who still wants to play at a very high level and it is our ambition to fulfill his expectations. We are a club that still takes football very seriously and we will surround it with players who will not only do better, but also help build a winning squad. “

Among the details offered by the leader, he admitted that he relied on the recognized transfer page Transfermarkt to enter into negotiations. “I looked for the Italian national team which players would be left without a contract and Insigne was one of the few players who was in that situation. I started writing players that I thought were world class, that I thought would have commercial value in this market. And then I presented the MLS board with a five-year vision of what we must do to revitalize our club. And Lorenzo was the first name on that list, “he explained in a talk with The Toronto Sun.

Bill Manning, president of Toronto, was the main protagonist in the negotiations

Manning contacted well-known Italian soccer agent Andrea D’Amico, agent for former Toronto FC star Sebastian Giovinco, along with former MLS vice president of player relations Lino DiCuollo, to see if there were any possibility that Insigne might be interested in immigrating to the United States. “And things started to snowball from there.”Manning added.

“When D’Amico made his first phone call with Vincenzo Pisacane, Insigne’s agent, Andrea called me back and said: ‘Bill, it’s fate, we’re going to make this happen.’ And that was in September ”, explained the president.

The Toronto board of directors gave Manning the green light. And with $ 48 million under his arm, Insigne agreed to sign with the Canadian club on New Year’s Eve. It is an investment that Bill obviously believes will pay big dividends in terms of the team winning tournaments as well as a huge increase in season ticket sales, the sale of new star jerseys and other positive points that will be profit in the future. pure for finances.

KEEP READING:

River Plate wants to hit the market and negotiates for the signing of the MLS scorer: “You can’t say no to Gallardo”

Ronaldo encountered a “tragic scenario” at the Cruzeiro and admitted that he has a clause to leave