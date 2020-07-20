An NBA Legend And An Iconic Popstar Tried To Audition For X-Men

Michael Jackson and Shaquille O’Neal aren’t the one ones to overlook out on being in X-Men, however on the very least they had been sensible sufficient to attempt to go after the venture as an alternative of turning it down. One of the crucial well-known behind-the-scenes tales within the historical past of the venture is concerning the seek for the actor to play Wolverine and the manufacturing being turned down by each Russell Crowe and Viggo Mortensen. After Dougray Scott signed on after which needed to stroll away on account of Mission: Unattainable II commitments, Hugh Jackman acquired his shot, and the remainder is historical past.