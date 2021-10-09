An NBA star could lose more than $ 15 million if he decides not to get vaccinated against the coronavirus

Kyrie Irving could lose a millionaire sum from his contract if he decides not to get vaccinated against COVID-19 (Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports)

The NBA It has already started with the preseason matches awaiting what will be the formal start of the 2021-2022 regular phase that will begin on October 19. But while the best basketball league in the world returned to the conventional calendar after the adaptations suffered by the pandemic in the last two seasons, the organization continues to work on raising awareness so that players, referees and all franchise staff are vaccinated against COVID-19.

In this sense, there are several players who have spoken negatively. But there is one of them that stands out from the rest: Kyrie Irving, star of the Brooklyn Nets, and that he was NBA champion with LeBron James with the Cleveland Cavaliers, he would suffer millionaire losses from his contract if he maintains his refusal to inoculate himself against the coronavirus.

As indicated by the chain ESPN in the U.S, If Irving does not change his position, he will not be able to participate in all the games that his team plays at home at Barclays Center, since by a sanitary regulation the city of New York requires at least the first dose of the vaccine so that people can go to closed places with a large influx of public.

For this reason, the Nets added him to the list of “ineligibles” for tonight’s preseason match against the last league champions, the Milwaukee Bucks from greek Giannis Antetokounmpo. In this way, the former Cleveland and Boston player the sum of 381 thousand dollars will be lost in each game at home and against other teams in cities that have the same restrictionsSuch would be the case of a visit to face the Golden State Warriors or the New York Knicks.

Faced with this scenario, The 29-year-old, who should earn $ 35 million this season, could lose up to $ 15,600,000 if he doesn’t play a home game in Brooklyn. The point guard, considered one of the best in recent times in the NBA, did not participate in any of the team’s training sessions in New York, instead he did so with the team on his way through San Diego, a state where there are no same health rules.

Kyrie Irving is one of the stars of the Brooklyn Nets. (EFE)

It is important to remember that although the NBA players’ union and the league chaired by Adam Silver had reached an agreement that did not require basketball players to be vaccinated, the regulations of each city or state are above that decision of the competition organization.

This is not the first time that Kyrie Irving has been center stage for his comments or decisions. Following his departure from the Cavaliers, allegedly faced with LeBron James for the leadership of the team, he moved to the Celtics where he also had several crosses with teammates in the locker room. Moreover, a source that was not made public, but was part of the locker room during his stay in Boston, described it as a “Chemistry buster without leadership qualities”.

Once he left the iconic NBA franchise in 2019, fsigned a four-year, $ 141 million deal with the Nets, a franchise that he helped recruit other league stars such as Kevin Durant and James Harden with the goal of being title candidates. At the beginning of 2021, he did not participate with the team for seven games due to, according to Irving himself, “personal and family problems”. In that process, the organization fined him $ 50,000 for violating health protocols in the league when seen at a family gathering without a chinstrap.

KEEP READING:

After the sexual confession that shocked the world, Tyson Fury made a resounding change in his intimate life before the fight with Wilder

Born with a malformation, spent 16 years in adoption, and thrived on sports: Zion Clark’s story of overcoming