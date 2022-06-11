An Oblivion-style RPG lands for free on GOG, and there are still other gifts to discover

Venetica and its Gold Edition version are the latest surprise on the platform, which continues to accumulate offers.

GOG is one of the many platforms that celebrates the arrival of summer with offers and gifts related to video games. At the time, we told you that the application has been preparing several free games to distribute among its users, and now a new title has been revealed that we can add right now to our digital libraries.

We are talking about Venetica – Gold Edition, a RPG that combines a gothic setting with various features that remind us of the emblematic The Elder Scrolls: Oblivion. The game was initially released in 2010, so we have a new opportunity to access said adventure on GOG. Of course, it is important to note that the title is available for download from today and until next Sunday June 12.

The experience signed by Deck13 introduces us to a most particular protagonist: Scarlett, a young woman who represents the incarnation of the daughter of death. After this discovery, she is forced to face some necromancers who have murdered her partner and are willing to continue killing anyone who gets in her way.

This novelty is established as one of the many initiatives of GOG to celebrate its Summer Offers, which, as you can imagine, are accompanied by a good handful of discounts on many games. We have already searched through the bargain drawer and have prepared compilations with 9 strategy games for less than 10 euros and 9 iconic RPGs for less than 5 euros, all available on the CD Projekt RED platform.

