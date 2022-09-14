An office from The Last of Us: Part I looks suspiciously like the one from The Office

Some players have found this Naughty Dog reference in the remake released on PS5.

Since last September 2, The Last of Us: Part I has been on sale, the remake of one of the most recognized works in the history of video games that is already available on PlayStation 5. To do this Naughty Dog has made numerous graphical improvements to Joel and Ellie’s adventure, but it seems there has also been time to throw in references that didn’t seem so obvious in the original.

Without going any further, a few days ago we echoed some images present in the remake that could indicate a new IP that the Californian studio could be working on, but in the video what we leave you next we can see a reference to the mythical office of The Office in a specific room of the game. At least that is what the fans take for granted, who believe that it is not a coincidence.

The location of the furniture is very similarBeyond the fact that they are offices and their own furniture could simply look alike, the location of different elements, as well as certain specific details, have aroused suspicion. You have to remember that, even if it’s a remake, Naughty Dog has used new assets and rearranged it in some placesso it’s no wonder that the reception, the doors, the desks or even the sofa are arranged in a way very similar to Dunder Mifflin, the building in the popular sitcom.

It’s worth remembering that while The Last of Us: Part I is out now on PS5, it shouldn’t take too long to arrive. a pc version which is also on the way. If you want to know how we have valued the work that Naughty Dog has done with one of its great works, we recommend you read the analysis of the remake of The Last of Us that we published a few weeks ago.

