An old PlayStation RPG, Shadow Madness, dates its return with a PC version

The game originally released in 1999 and claims to have a story similar to Final Fantasy VII.

25 years ago, the Japanese territory saw Final Fantasy VII for the first time. All fans of the franchise have celebrated the anniversary with a special logo released by Square Enix, which in turn has ensured future news about the title. However, the adventure of Cloud and company have also inspired other video game developers, and this is the case of the RPG Shadow Madness, which launches again with a PC version.

As Gematsu recalls, this installment was released on PlayStation back in 1999, but the developer Crave Entertainment has decided to recover it on computers together with the distributors Piko Interactive Y Bleem!. So, with a release date set for the next February 15, Shadow Madness returns once again via Steam.

And it is that this title invites us to live a truly epic experience with a touch of Final Fantasy VII. The world of Arkose has encountered an unexpected danger in the form of unknown plague It easily destroys any living thing that crosses its path. With the future of the planet in check, six heroes They decide to join forces and embark on a dangerous adventure that may restore hope to Arkose.

It is not the first time that we have witnessed the return of an old title, as one of the pioneers in soulsborne, Blade of Darkness, has also decided to make the move to the PC ecosystem. In this way, we have more opportunities to live experiences of our past through games that attack nostalgia while presenting a challenge of the time.