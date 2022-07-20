An old version of WordPerfect, the ‘Word of the 80s’, is now available for most modern Linux machines

Two months ago, we discussed in Genbeta the story of how the UNIX version of Lotus 1-2-3 – a spreadsheet software that, Due to its past popularity, we can only define it as the ’80s Excel’— was missing 32 years before one of her biggest fans, Tavis Ormandy (a member of Google’s ‘Project Zero’ team), not only could he find a copy, but he could use it to re-release the software by packaging it for modern Linux.

But Lotus 1-2-3 is not the only old office software that has recently landed on current versions of Linux from old UNIX. And if that was Excel’s grandfather, the appropriate thing is that it came accompanied by the ‘Word of the 80’…

WordPerfect has come home, Linux users

…the WordPerfect of Data General, which had dominated on DOS systems since its release, in turn replacing WordStar (also known today for being the favorite word processor of George RR Martin, author of ‘Game of Thrones’). And the person responsible for this resurrection of WordPerfect has also been Ormandy himself, who seems to have taken a run in this to recycle for Linux versions for Unix of classics of DOS. A bit messy, yeah.

concretely, has taken a SCO Xenix copy of WordPerfect 7.0 from 1997 and turned it into a .DEB package easily installable on any Debian-based Linux distribution (Ubuntu or Linux Mint among them). In this repository you have all necessary instructions to download it and make it work with the classic ‘white on blue’ look.

Let us remember that this version of WordPerfect was intended for use in text terminals, an environment a priori unlikely to handle a complex processor (although Emacs fans would no doubt disagree with that statement).

A peculiarity of WordPerfect 7 is that combined the traditional intensive use of function keys of this application (so fundamental that its users resorted to pasting templates on their keyboards remembering the functionality of each key) with the appearance of drop-down menus that we could already manage with the mouse.

I recently learned there was a version of WordPerfect for UNIX (from 1997) that uses sixels (terminal graphics) for print previews. That’s hilarious. I kinda got it working! I put my patches online here https://t.co/IfhramrB55 pic.twitter.com/XXgJuFQTva — Tavis Ormandy (@taviso) July 18, 2022

Other installation options

Now this software is available for almost any modern version of Linux (yes, I know I said just Debian derivatives before, but the ‘alien’ application can convert a DEB package to RPM, tar.gz, tgz, etc.), and we can run it inside any terminal emulator.

But if you prefer to use WordPerfect 8.1, the first version of this program to make use of a modern graphical interface (and the first developed by its current owner, Corel), you may want to turn to the XWP8Users website, which gives you instructions on how to install a copy of WP 8.1 for Corel LinuxOS 2000 on modern Linux (if you already own it). . Although it is a version that lacks both the charm of text mode and the visual mercy of fonts with anti-aliasing… in short, for distribution tastes, what Linux users say.

And if none of the above options work, well… you may prefer to resort to the much more widespread ones copies of WordPerfect for MS-DOS and run them on Linux over DOSemu, DOSBox or similar; on the WPDOS website you will find information about it.

