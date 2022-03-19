An open microphone and a dislocated tennis player: Verdasco’s furious screams in the middle of the game that went viral

The Spanish tennis player lost his sanity and starred in an unexpected moment

The emotions that a professional athlete must manage throughout the competition have all their depth of work and effort to control them. Although most of the tennis players on the circuit maintain their sanity in all the matches, every so often a case appears that is out of the ordinary and draws the attention of the spectators. In this case, the renowned player Fernando Verdasco could not hide his internal conflicts and almost lost a match due to mismanagement on the pitch.

The Challenger de Phoenix received the Spaniard who has been making an enormous effort to return to the ATP tournaments to be able to close his career in the best possible way, taking into account that at 38 years old he is ranked 150 in the world. In the round of 16, he was 5-4 up in the third set against Pole Kamil Majchrzak and a string of errors did not allow him to close the match. With a 40-40 on the scoreboard, he made a double fault that broke the concentration he had been maintaining until now. “That’s not Quino, that’s not the problem. It’s not there!”he exclaimed looking at his coach.

Then, with a break point against him, he missed the first serve and launched a thought into the air: “Look, it’s a big picture, bastard”. They were small comments until a big return from his opponent made him lose the game and also his patience. “Tell me to continue. Tell me to continue, I’m shit. Tell me! Penalty point, okay.”launched Verdasco looking at his collaborators, breaking his racket in half and accepting the punishment that seconds later the chair umpire would give him.

At 38, Fernando seeks to return to the ATP circuit (Photo: Reuters)

“Penalty point for Mr. Verdasco. 15-0″, exclaimed the umpire with the match 5-5. Far from cooling the situation, Fernando again shouted before the Pole’s serve: “Tell me to go on, damn it, tell me to go on. It’s very good. Tell me! To the fucking match ball a cane or a net”. Automatically, the party’s highest authority decided to give the Spaniard a new warning. “Game penalty to Mr. Verdasco,” he declared through the microphone, making it 6-5 in favor of Majchrzak.

The situation continued to grow and Verdasco reminded him of a ball that the referee did not want to check if it was good or bad that ended in a point in favor of Kamil. “You can give him the game if you want. For the ball over there you can give him the match. For which you did not want to correct because you were too far away. That’s very good. It’s a very good excuse”, he pointed out while looking for a new racket in his bag to which the judge closed:“ Majchraz wins 6-5 ″.

Beyond all the penalties, the Spaniard brought out all his experience and ended up winning the tie-break to win the match. Unfortunately, Fernando fell immediately in the quarterfinals against the American Jeffrey John Wolf and he said goodbye to the Phoenix Challenger still in search of a performance that allows him to return to the ATP tournaments at 38 years old.

KEEP READING:

Who is Carlos Alcaraz, the new jewel of Spanish tennis who will seek to keep the throne that belongs to Rafael Nadal

Ferrari struck in qualifying in Bahrain: Leclerc won the battle against Verstappen and took pole position

Shock over the murder of Federico Martín Aramburu: the messages from his former colleagues and the tribute they will pay him in France