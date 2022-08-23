An opposition group criticized the opening to foreign agricultural exploitation in Venezuela

A horse walks through an abandoned orange crop in a field in Bejuma, Venezuela (REUTERS / Manaure Quintero)

The opposition party of Venezuela Un Nuevo Tiempo (UNT) questioned this Monday that the regime of Nicolás Maduro intends to commit land for agricultural development to foreign investors and asked him to support national producers with legal security and financing.

“If they are going (to) assume the development of agriculture through agreements with other countries, we assume that they have committed to guaranteeing the support that they have denied to national producers,” said the coordinator of producers and entrepreneurs of the anti-Chavista formation, fernando waythrough a statement.

The party referred to recent statements by Maduro in which he assured that several investors from at least seven countries have visited Venezuela to see their lands and evaluate business opportunities in the agricultural sector.

“I tell them that there are people who want to come and produce. Investors have arrived from Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar (…) Turkey. They have come to see land in Venezuela and we have the business model to make an alliance and for them to come and produce 100,000, 200,000, 300,000 hectares,” said the president.

He indicated that the country can sell to these nations “a good part” of the production that results from these alliances, which would generate income, and the other part would be used to supply the internal market.

I respect you, UNT He asked that lands belonging to national producers that have been expropriated by the National Land Institute (INTI) not be “committed” for these businesses. and in whose cases there is still no final ruling.

In addition, he requested agreements with foreign investors “only the sowing of short-cycle crops such as cereals, oilseeds and legumes” and that these agreements be made in partnership with local companies.

The opposition party also asked to support national producers (REUTERS / Carlos García Rawlins)

The anti-Chavista party insisted on that national producers be guaranteed legal and personal security, conditions for financing, the reestablishment of the “sufficient and timely” supply of fuelas well as the creation of a recovery plan for the productive and rural infrastructure.

The training specified that they are not opposed to foreign investment, but they ask “equity” in production and opportunities for this sector.

The visits

The president, during an activity broadcast by the state channel VTV, indicated that the country can sell to those nations “a good part” of the production that results from these allianceswhich would generate income, and the other part would be used to supply the domestic market.

He pointed out that Venezuela has 30 million hectares “of good land, with water (and) with a stable and favorable climate all year round” that are “ready” to be cultivated.

On July 20, the Minister of Agriculture and Lands, Wilmar CastroSoteldo reported that his Turkish counterpart, Vahit Kirisciwas visiting Venezuela to advance in the development of the agricultural sector as part of recent agreements signed between both nations.

(With information from EFE)

Keep reading:

With witnesses who came forward through phone calls, they convicted three people, accusing them of planning an attack against Maduro.

Persecution of the press in Venezuela: Chavista justice refused to close a criminal proceeding against photojournalist Jesús Medina

Diosdado Cabello said that the Chavista regime will try to recover the gold in England “by any means”