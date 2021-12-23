An original copy of Zelda sells for $ 4,000 thanks to a curiosity: it has a ramen logo

This is an exclusive copy that is surprisingly in very good condition.

Auctions of retro video games they have left us with our mouths contorted several times. We saw it a couple of months ago both with the sale of Pokémon Oreo cookies and with the auction of a very rare Game & Watch. Now, this theme returns to the present day with a copy of the first Zelda of the most particular. It has been sold for $ 4,000, but this is mainly because it bears the logo of a japanese brand of ramen.

As Kotaku advances, a Yahoo auction has ended with the sale of an unusual copy of Zelda, as it has the sticker of Myojo Foods’ Charumera, a brand dedicated to the famous Japanese noodles. But the rarity does not end here, as this is a limited edition that was distributed to 1,500 participants in a 1986 lottery run by Nintendo and the ramen company.

Copy of the Famicom game on the left, copy with the ramen brand on the right. Source: Nintendo / MobyGames / Gaming Alexandria / Kotaku

Despite this, the sticker does not change the game itself at all, so it is the same Zelda that we saw before. Furthermore, this is not the first time that we have seen such a copy in the auction market, since Kotaku recalls that in 2016 an equal version was sold in Spain for $ 1,500.

Of course, there are oddities that they are paid dearly, although we leave to the reader’s consideration if they really deserve such prices. On other occasions, previously unreleased scenes from canceled titles have been revealed, something that happened to a fan who spent $ 357 on a CD with several seconds of Earthbound 64. However, retro video game auctions have reached the point of scam, as the creator of Sonic remembers when an original copy of the game was sold for a ridiculous amount.

More about: Zelda, Retro and Auction.