An Outlander Catfight? The Season 5 Plot That The Actresses Fought Against

Personally, I’m siding with Sophie Skelton and Lauren Lyle’s determination to have their characters forge a friendship. Whereas Outlander contains a number of girls within the solid, the lads nonetheless take middle stage as a rule, and there could be no actual motive for Marsali and Brianna to struggle anyway. Claire offers each of them consideration, in spite of everything, and Marsali is virtually just like the sister that Brianna by no means had when rising up. Having them help each other makes way more sense for the storyline than any animosity.