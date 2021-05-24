An Overwatch 2 map features a tribute to Jeff Kaplan

Snow fall’s newest information on Overwatch 2 display 2 tributes to Jeff Kaplan, the previous director of the franchise, on one of the crucial new maps proven.

Snow fall has unveiled new PVP-centric Overwatch 2 content material. Amongst the entire information proven within the broadcast lets see: New maps, gameplay adjustments, and a lot more.

As is standard, Snow fall has a tendency to cover winks in Overwatch and lovers incessantly hunt them at the fly. The brand new Overwatch 2 presentation used to be no exception. Jeff Kaplan, who left his process final month after twenty years at Snow fall, used to be venerated in Overwatch 2 with a few winks.

To know those two tributes, it’s a must to know a beautiful harmless tweet from 2017. Jeremy Craig, former fashion designer, tweeted a photograph of Kaplan with a Starbucks cup of espresso in hand that learn “Jeph“, as you’ll be able to see underneath.

Starbucks opened on campus nowadays. This made my morning. percent.twitter.com/lDDiVpaGBm — Jeremy Craig (@Jaerock83) Would possibly 12, 2017

The presentation of the PVP of Overwatch 2 additionally left room for a trailer of the New York map preview. Passing throughout the subway, the digital camera passes a espresso mug with the identify “Jeph” written on it.

The second one tribute to Kaplan is in a pizzeria referred to as “Jephs” Nook Pizza, as you’ll be able to see within the symbol that we proportion underneath.

Those is probably not the one nods to the previous director. A number of the novelties that have been offered within the new presentation is the most important alternate within the gameplay: PvP will alternate from 6vs6 to 5vs5. You’ll check out the entire information on our web site.