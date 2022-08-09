An Overwatch 2 survey suggests mythical skins for $45, but Blizzard comes out to clarify the situation

From the study they claim that this serves to “understand the preferences for the different types of cosmetics.”

The surprise was great when Blizzard confirmed that Overwatch 2 would not only replace the first installment in the hero-shooter saga, but would also be presented as a free-to-play nature game. As expected, many users raised an eyebrow at the implications that this decision would have for the microtransactionsand, although there is still no official data, the developer has already starred in a controversy over the supposed prices of the skins.

Survey prices are random per user and are not indicative of a final priceBlizzardAs shared by user Portergauge on Twitter, there are users who have received a survey from Blizzard about the prices that they would be willing to pay by hero-shooter cosmetics. Here we see that the study suggests skins for weapons by $9.99legendary skins by 24,99 and even mythical skins by 44,99not counting various packs with sprays, additional dialogues, gestures and other extras.

Although these figures have scared the community, Blizzard has not been slow to come to the fore to clarify the situation. Because, according to statements made by a company spokesperson on IGN, definitive prices have not yet been established: “This survey is aimed at better understand player preferences for different types of cosmetics in Overwatch 2. The prices presented in the survey are random per user and they are not indicative of a final price. We plan to share details of our store and Battle Pass system as we get closer to launch on October 4.”

In this way, it only remains to wait for Blizzard to finish setting the prices of cosmetics officially. On the other hand, it should be noted that Overwatch 2 has presented enough new features to encourage us with its imminent arrival. However, its developer has already ruled out making more public betas, so we will have to wait until launch to meet the heroes again.

