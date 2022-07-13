An RTX 3080 for 900 euros? Run, they’re going to fly!

Nvidia has several of its most powerful graphics cards on sale during Amazon Prime Days, and they last only two days.

Amazon Prime Days are here, and among the offers that Nvidia has proposed we have found two that have captivated us and that include their RTX 3060 Ti, night RTX 3080, the RTX 3080 Ti… How you can see that the stock of graphics cards is recovering more than anything, because not only are they aligning with what the recommended prices mark, but in China both those of AMD and those of Nvidia have come to drop 38 %.

But the ones that concern us are two of the GPU Ampere most decent of the set to play at 4K or 1440p with ease and elegance:

The most important thing is that if by any chance you were considering getting a new graphic, be aware of the Prime Days, flash deals are coming and stocks are limited and flying. Already during the writing of this news we have seen an RTX 3070 go that was very juicy in price. Make up your mind fast!

