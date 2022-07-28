An RTX 3080 for less than 900 euros, Red Dead Redemption 2 at its minimum price on Steam and a wide variety of gaming discounts

Because the bargains don’t end, one more week we have another Bargain Hunting for you. As usual, we’ve hit the internet to bring you a lot of discounts on tons of gaming products: from accessories, to laptops or even games, we bring you the best discounts.

Deals on PC Desk Accessories





Razer Seiren X Microphone for 59.50 euros (previously 109.99 euros). This microphone from Razer reduces ambient noise For more clarity of sound, it dampens vibrations with its integrated stand, has an integrated mute button and has a port to connect headphones. With its almost 50% discount, it is a highly recommended offer.

Monitor Millenium MD49PRO-2 49″ QLED UltraWide Dual FullHD 144Hz Curvo for 699 euros (previously 910 euros). If what you are looking for is a monitor with great features, this 49-inch UltraWide Dual with a 144Hz refresh rate and curved screen is, without a doubt, a real monster.

Razer BlackWidow V3 Keyboard for 99.99 euros (previously 149.99 euros). Featuring green linear switches, this Razer-branded mechanical keyboard has a QWERTY layout with Ñ, number pad, and a digital wheel to control your multimedia content.

Deals on other player accessories





Webcam Razer Kiyo X for 60.98 euros (previously 89.99 euros). With its included ring light, the Razer webcam is a good bet to start in the world of streaming. It has a resolution of 1080p and allows you to record at 30 FPS.

Elgato Stream Deck for 125.99 euros (previous price of 149.99 euros). As a leading brand in peripherals for streamers, Elgato is a benchmark and this Stream Deck is one of the best on the market, giving you 15 fully customizable shortcuts.

PC Component Deals





Gigabyte Graphics Card GeForce RTX 3080 GAMING OC V2 for 869.89 euros (previously 1,132.75 euros). The graphics cards continue to fall, and this RTX 3080 is a real monster that will allow you to play all the most cutting-edge video games in 4K.

Liquid cooling Cooler Master MasterLiquid ML360 Illusion for 87.60 (previously 139.99 euros). With a large 360 ​​radiator, this liquid cooler from Cooler Master is ideal to face this year’s heat wave, and all the ones to come.

Procesador AMD Ryzen 5 5600X for 213.89 euros (previously 354.70 euros). With 6 cores and 12 threads, this mid-range from AMD is a processor more than suitable for gaming equipment. At 40% off, it’s a great option to consider.

RAM Corsair Vengeance RGB PRO 16 GB for 82.99 euros (previously 161.75 euros). This kit of two 8GB 3200Mhz DDR4 sticks is ideal if you’re looking to get as much RGB as possible into your PC. With this great discount, you can even buy 32 GB for the price of 16.

Gaming Laptop Deals





ASUS TUF Gaming F15 for 779 euros (previously 1099.99 euros). Great discount on this gaming laptop with an RTX 3050 on it. It has a 1080p 144Hz screen, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, it is an ideal laptop if you do not want to spend a lot of money. It does not come with an operating system.

Gigabyte G5 for 932.31 euros (previously 1,219.99 euros). We are going for something more powerful with this laptop that is crowned by its RTX 3060. With features similar to the previous one, the Gigabyte team ends up taking advantage of the muscle of its graphics card. It also does not include OS.

Lenovo Legion 5 Gen 6 for 1,319 euros (previously 1,649 euros). The qualitative leap is sponsored by Lenovo, which boasts an RTX 3070, a Ryzen 7 5800H processor, 1TB of storage and 16GB of RAM. All this is crowned by a 1440p screen at 165Hz that finishes off a not inconsiderable set. Again, no operating system included.

Offers in video games for PC

Red Dead Redemption 2 for 29.99 euros (previously 59.99 euros). One of the most ambitious open world adventures ever. Rockstar’s game takes you to the Wild West to tell you about the misadventures of Arthur Morgan in one of his most adult video games.

STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition for 14.99 euros (previously 49.99 euros). The Star Wars universe is getting bigger and bigger, and this great galactic epic that mixes souls-like combat with the variety of Uncharted is, without a doubt, one of the best video games of the franchise in recent years.

SoulCalibur VI for 13.49 euros (previously 89.99 euros). With all of its DLC included, this is a ridiculous price to pay for one of Bandai Namco’s top fighting games. Play with their characters or create your own to beat your friends, both offline and online.

STAR WARS: Squadrons for 9.99 euros (previously 39.99 euros). One of the great covered of EA. Squadrones puts you in command of familiar Star Wars fighters in one of their most immersive adventures. Super recommended to play it in virtual reality.

Far Cry 6 for 23.99 euros (previously 59.99 euros). Ubisoft returns with its somewhat thug open worlds and first-person shootouts. If what you are looking for is endless action, many hours of gameplay, loads of things to do and a very curious story, this is your game.