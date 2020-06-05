An Unexpected Patrick Dempsey Series Is Heading To TV

Patrick Dempsey has remained busy since Gray’s Anatomy, and it has not all entailed his new present, Devils. Dempsey just lately thrilled followers by cameoing in a social distancing image along with his former Gray’s Anatomy co-star, Eric Dane. There’s nothing fairly like having Dempsey again performing, although, and that’s what followers are about to see. Devils remains to be a bit into the longer term. Followers must await this fall to reach. A premiere date is pending. Devils will air this fall on Wednesdays at eight p.m. ET on The CW, after this summer season’s premieres. You possibly can at present nonetheless watch Patrick Dempsey in Gray’s Anatomy on Netflix together with a lot of new 2020 content material.