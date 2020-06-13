Ana De Armas And Ben Affleck’s Relationship Seemingly Moving Forward With Family Vacations

Depart a Remark
The present well being disaster might have been breeding floor for various Hollywood breakups, together with Kelly Clarkson’s latest file for divorce or Mary-Kate Olsen now making good use of her “ironclad” prenup, however Ben Affleck and Ana De Armas reside proof that love can bloom by way of dust too. The brand new couple made it social media official final month, and now de Armas and her candy pup are becoming a member of the Affleck household summer season trip.
Ana de Armas was noticed loading her baggage (her doggo in a single arm) towards a non-public jet with boyfriend Ben Affleck and two of his three children on Thursday. The Knives Out actress has beforehand been pictured bonding with the children of Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck in latest weeks. It seems like she’s reached the following stage by becoming a member of his household for a getaway.
The 47-year-old Justice League actor met Ana de Armas on the set of the movie Deep Water again in November. Rumors began swirling in regards to the co-stars being a pair again in March after they had been seen collectively in Cuba. When stay-at-home orders fell into place shortly after, Affleck and de Armas started socially isolating collectively in Los Angeles.
The couple have been noticed strolling their canine collectively round Brentwood, donning matching half-heart necklaces and sharing clothes. Ana de Armas seems to be hitting issues off with Affleck’s children, just lately seen joking round with a cardboard cutout of the soon-to-be Bond Lady. Affleck was beside de Armas for her 32nd birthday final month for a non-public dessert social gathering. Try their cute celebration:
Ben Affleck’s ex-wife since 2018, Jennifer Garner, is reportedly “joyful” to see her Daredevil co-star transfer on with the actress. Possibly these footage from Web page Six means she’ll get some much-needed day without work from the mom-of-three-kids life by giving de Armas an opportunity to fill in for summer season trip. The actress just lately despatched a humorous do-it-yourself music video surrounded by all of the laundry she’s doing. Have a look:
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner had been married in 2005 and have 14-year-old Violet, 11-year-old Seraphina and 8-year-old Samuel collectively. Ana de Armas has additionally beforehand been married to Spanish actor Marc Clotet earlier than their 2013 divorce. Affleck and de Armas’ upcoming film Deep Water facilities on a pair in an open relationship. When one among de Armas’ different lovers goes lacking, fingers level to Affleck’s character.
Deep Water is coming to theaters on November 13, and de Armas will star in No Time To Die, which serves as Daniel Craig’s ultimate James Bond look, on November 25. Ben Affleck handled filming delays on his subsequent collaboration with Matt Damon with Ridley Scott’s The Final Duel. Keep tuned right here on CinemaBlend for extra updates on Hollywood stars.
