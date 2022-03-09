Ana Gabriela Guevara could appear before the Senate; by law, Conade must help prevent violence at sporting events

Soccer players and people walk in the field of the La Corregidora stadium after the clashes between the Gallos and Atlas bars. (PHOTO: REUTERS/Victor Pichardo)

Ana Gabriela Guevara, head of the National Sports Commission (Conade) could appear before Senate of the Republic to explain the reasons why the Special Commission against Violence in Sports has not been legally installed, a law approved since 2014 and which has the purpose of avoiding acts of violence such as the one that occurred last Saturday, March 5, 2022 at the Corregidora stadiumwith a balance of at least 22 people injured.

According to the General Law of Physical Culture and Sportcorresponds to Conade to coordinate, through a Special Commissionthe efforts between the three levels of government to guarantee safety in sporting events and prevent the irruption of violent groups, as well as issue recommendations to control animation groups.

Ricardo Monreal, coordinator of the senators of Morena and president of the Political Coordination Board (Jucopo) of the Upper House admitted that his caucus is willing to Ana Gabriela Guevara appears through commissionsin this case the sports one to expose the measures that Conade should implement in the country to prevent violent groups from breaking into sporting events of any discipline.

Regarding the events that occurred in Querétaro, Monreal lamented that Mexican families are victims of this type of act and assured that the Senate will promote the adoption of legal measures to avoid tragedies like this, and recalled that the legislative power condemned the events and joined to demand justice so that those responsible do not go unpunished.

An ambulance enters the field after Fans of Querétaro and Atlas caused a fight. (PHOTO: EFE/Sebastián Laureano Miranda)



Conade itself warned since 2018 of the risk of invasion of violent groups to sports activitiesfor which he highlighted the importance of implementing the necessary actions to prevent, control and eliminate those antisocial groups that contaminate the practice of sports and that cause spectators to be increasingly alienated due to the level of insecurity that occurs in the celebration of these shows.

In the area of ​​violence prevention at sports events, the General Law of Physical Culture and Sports instructed since 2014, the creation of the Special Commission for the Prevention of Violence in the Celebration of Sports Events. Regarding the installation of this Commission, the last attempt to integrate it took place in April 2018, however, the lack of a quorum prevented the ordinary session from being held.

Once President Andrés Manuel López Obrador took possession of the federal government, Ana Gabriela Guevara was appointed as head of Conade, so it would be up to her management to follow the procedure for the installation of the Special Commission against Violence in Sports, situation that has not occurred and in the event of a possible appearance, it should explain the reasons that have prevented it from enforcing this law.

In chapter VI of said law, it is specified to Issue the guidelines that determine the minimum security measures and certification process that sports facilities must have, in which sports events are held. In addition, the establishment of certain spaces is ordered, for the location of the cheerleaders or animation groups that must be registered by the clubs or teams and registered with their respective federation, a situation that did not occur in Querétaro, where the Gallos board recognizes that It has a record of the members of its animation groups.

FGE Querétaro arrested the first 10 people for their probable participation in the violent events at the Corregidora Stadium. (PHOTO: Provided by the Querétaro Prosecutor’s Office)

The Querétaro Prosecutor’s Office confirmed that 26 of the participants or alleged perpetrators of the acts of aggression inside the Corregidora stadium have been identified, against whom 26 arrest warrants have been issued, of which the arrest of 10 men has already been achieved.

These are people identified as Adrian “N”, Juan Gerardo “N”, Marco Antonio “N”, Víctor Mario “N”, Josue Natael “N”, Luis Alberto “N”, Víctor “N”, Juan Carlos “N”, Ángel “N” , Hugo “N”, Ignacio “N”, Jesús “N”, Jesús Alberto “N”, José Alfredo “N”, Iván “N”, Jaime Fernando “N”, Christian “N”, Eduardo “N”, Edgar Emmanuel “N”, Mario Alberto “N”, Juan Pablo “N”, Juan Manuel “N”, Brandon “N”, Edgar León “N”, Miguel Ángel “N”, Carlos Alberto “N”, Jonathan Carlos “N ” and Omar “N”.

He added that they also carried out 21 searches in 17 neighborhoods from the municipalities of Querétaro, El Marqués, Corregidora, Colón and San Juan del Río to try to locate the alleged perpetrators.

The governor of Querétaro, Mauricio Kyuri, announced that the authorities would charge those involved for their probable responsibility in the crime of attempted murder, due to the seriousness of the actions that left a balance of at least 22 people injured.

