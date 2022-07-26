Ana Galindo will lead the U-20 Women’s National Team for the Costa Rica 2022 World Cup

Ana Galindo will be in charge of the U-20 Women’s Tri for the 2022 World Cup in Costa Rica (Photo: Twitter/ @Panda_ana85)

The Mexican Football Federation (FMF) announced the results of the investigations they initiated against the coaching staff from U-20 Women’s Mexican National Team of Maribel Dominguez. The football body concluded that Ana Galindo will be in charge of concentrating Tri Under-20 to compete in the World Cup Costa Rica 2022competition that will start on August 10.

After collecting the testimonies of those involved -which were more than 20 people who participated in the process-, the FMF clarified that no evidence was found that evidenced harassing behavior by the coaching staff towards the players; however, he stressed that there were “inappropriate” attitudes, so all the people involved who committed said offense were disassociated.

The Federation led by the President One from Luisa He pointed out that four operative points were reached in relation to the controversy that plagued the women’s team. The first point clarified that the investigation did not produce evidence of sexual harassment or abuse. This was specified by official announcement:

The FMF shared the results of the investigation against Maribel Domínguez and her coaching staff in the Tri Femenil Sub-20 (Photo: Twitter/ @miseleccionmx)

“No evidence or evidence of sexual harassment or abuse was found by any person from the technical staff of the U20 Women’s National Team towards its players”

As a second result of the investigation, the FMF added that, although no evidence was found in relation to the issue of sexual abuse, they did find “inappropriate” behavior of the coaching staff that -according to the explanation of the Federation- violated the values ​​of teamwork, so those responsible for said acts were dismissed. Some of the failures were the “lack of leadership” and “favouritism” with some soccer players.

Notably the Football Federation omitted the names of those who were participants in said actions that “favored” certain groups of players, he only limited himself to pointing out that the actors of the behaviors will no longer be part of the Mexican Women’s National Team.

Maribel Domínguez will no longer be in charge of the U-20 Women’s National Team (Photo: special)

“Enough was found. evidence of lack of leadership y Innapropiate behaviours that are opposed to the values ​​of teamwork, by members of the Technical Body, improperly sharing information and decisions and privileging a group of players. For the above, these members of the Technical Corps of the U-20 Women’s National Team were definitively separated”, added the FMF.

As a third point, the organization explained that “there was no evidence of any breach of the FMF Fair Flay Code” by the other members of the FMF. Tri female, so the decision to call them will be made by Ana Laura Galindowho will lead the team to compete in the 2022 U-20 Women’s World Cup.

Consequently, Maribel Dominguez will no longer be part of the leadership of the national team.

Lastly, and as a fourth point, Femexfut added that the Psychological Support for all those who participated in the investigation.

Ana Galindo will replace the position of Maribel Domínguez in the Women’s Sub-20 (Photo: Twitter/ @Panda_ana85)

“The psychologist Parma Aragón has no recent relationship with any Mexican Women’s National Team, so she was not required in this investigation process”

In addition, the highest body of Mexican football endorsed its commitment to address any type of complaint or complaint in any of its categories of the Mexican team. Another point that stood out at the end of the statement was addressed to the general public and the fans, since urged to avoid speculation on the subject and respect the parties involved to avoid unfounded accusations.

The U-20 Women’s World Cup will take place from August 10 to 28the Tri will debut against his similar from New Zealand at the Alejandro Morera Soto Stadium in Costa Rica on the first date of the start of the tournament.

