Ana Guevara clarified cuts in Conade: “I can’t give scholarships to contentillo”

The administration of Ana Gabriela Guevara at the head of the National Commission of Physical Culture and Sport (conade) has been one of the most criticized in recent years. And it is that in addition to the actions directed by the Superior Audit of the Federation (ASF) for financial irregularities, during the management of the former Olympic medalist there have also been cuts in scholarships for high-performance athletes. In this regard, the head of the agency sought to clarify their actions with the journalist Antonio de Valdés.

“The federal authority monitors me to verify that the resource ends where it should end and I can’t be giving scholarships to contentillo. Scholarships can no longer be given to friends, godfathers, godmothers, compadres. It can not be anymore. So it has been difficult”, were the words that she declared on Toño de Valdés’s YouTube channel when she was questioned about the cuts.

And it is that in September 2021, a few months after the participation of the Mexican delegation in the Olympic and Paralympic Games, the most recent modification to the stimuli was carried out awarded to high-performance athletes. The decision generated controversy because after many high-performance athletes received up to MXN 30 mil on a monthly basis, they suffered a sudden reduction of up to 65 percent.

The amount of the scholarship for Donovan Carrillo, who receives MXN 30,000 per month, will be defined until the end of his participation in the 2022 World Figure Skating Championship to be held in March (Photo: Twitter/@CONADE)

According to media information Political Animalvarious athletes received a letter in which they were notified of the decrease in the money they receive month after month for have not met the requirements and goals at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. However, according to some of those affected, the only condition imposed by the Conade was the classification to the maximum sport fair regardless of the result obtained.

In this analysis it was found that its result does not meet the criteria that are reflected in the Technical Tables containing the criteria for granting ordinary support to athletes, a document that is part of the Operating Rules of the Fund for High-Performance Sports. Derived from the foregoing, as of September 1 of this year, a adjustment in the amount of economic support”, reads in the document rescued by the media.

Months later, the institution announced the new amounts and operating rules under which the delivery of economic support for high-performance athletes will be governed. According to the text published in the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF) on January 31, 2021, the maximum amount to which athletes aspire is MXN 75 milalthough this condition applies only to Olympic medalists proposed by the General Directorate of the Conade.

With the new Conade guidelines, only those who reach the Olympic podium will be able to win from MXN 50,000 to MXN 55,000 (Photo: Marko Djurica/REUTERS)

Meanwhile, financial support will only be given to athletes who finish between the 16 best places of world championships and Olympics. In the first case, the amount goes from MXN 7 thousand up to MXN 49 thousand. For the Olympics the rank increases from the MXN 9 thousand up to MXN 55 thousand.

Guevara’s justification fell on the requirement for athletes to obtain better results in their competitions. “We want scholarships to generate more competition, that it be more aspirational, but that those who enter the competition are not the best in Mexico, but rather can compete against the best in the world. Comfort will never generate results or aspiration”, he assured Toño de Valdés

However, the protagonists of the achievements have historically denounced various shortcomings in facilities, equipment and even travel expenses to compete outside the country. Meanwhile, the ASF reported three audits to clarify irregularities in MXN 377 million 85 thousand 397 of the budget that Conade received in 2020.

