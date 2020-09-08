Ana Rocha, Director of Venice Film ‘Pay attention’: ‘Life Is Not About Phrases’

Earlier than she moved to the U.Okay. to take an M.A. in filmmaking in 2010, Ana Rocha left behind an extended and respectable performing profession in her native Portugal. This 12 months sees the primary fruits of that profession change along with her directorial debut “Pay attention,” which premieres Tuesday on the Venice Film Competition, competing within the Horizons part. Shot final summer season in London’s East Finish, the movie offers with the little-known situation of compelled adoptions and tells the story an immigrant couple, performed by Lúcia Moniz and Ruben Garcia, whose deaf daughter (newcomer Maisie Sly) involves the attentions of social companies after a misunderstanding at college.

How did you come to write down and direct this movie? What impressed you?

It actually simply got here from my feeling of urgency about this subject material. You could possibly say it was a movie that simply kind of ‘occurred,’ within the sense that I used to be on the lookout for the best subject material for me to dive into, as a result of, to me, that’s all the time an important solution to begin [a new project]. At the moment I used to be dwelling in Lisbon, and I heard some information about some actual instances that have been occurring, so I began researching the subject material. I assumed it was very related.

How would you describe “Pay attention”?

It’s a drama a few Portuguese couple, dwelling within the outskirts of London, who’re preventing to maintain their household collectively, in spite of interference from the British social companies. Now, I don’t need individuals to suppose that I’ve made a movie that’s in opposition to the U.Okay. – that’s not the purpose in any respect. It’s primarily based on instances which are nonetheless occurring at present, nevertheless it’s fiction. It’s a movie concerning the significance of love and household, and what can occur when a mistake occurs – and errors occur on a regular basis all over the place, in all places. My focus is on justice and portraying what can occur when an injustice occurs. At first, every thing appears very unfair, however then you definitely begin realizing, ‘No, this technique is incorrect for all the best causes.’ The system is simply attempting to guard kids, and all of us have an obligation to do this.

Why did that curiosity you?

Y’know, my level is that generally issues should not precisely what they appear. My father was a decide, and my relationship with justice may be very deep. I used to be introduced up with a way of attempting all the time to be honest, and all the time positioning myself to attempt to perceive proper and incorrect. And [right and wrong] just isn’t black and white, of course. Life just isn’t black and white. Ever. So discovering that steadiness might be very exhausting generally, and that’s what pursuits me.

Did you do so much of analysis into this topic?

I did, though this isn’t a portrait of a selected case, as a result of, of course, if you’re making a movie like this, it’s essential to examine [the subject]. And at first I felt, ‘Oh my God, that is all so unfair, every thing that’s occurring.’ However then I began to comprehend, ‘Oh, wait, there are the explanation why this stuff are occurring.’ After which I used to be very shocked to seek out you could’t reverse the method. Nicely, you’ll be able to, nevertheless it’s not the rule, even when it’s proved afterward {that a} mistake occurred. That to me, was very stunning. Now, of course we have to defend these kids, there’s little doubt about it. However being centered on the most effective pursuits of the kid, to me, doesn’t imply separating the household. That needs to be the final possibility.

How vital was it to seek out the best solid for this?

Nicely, as a result of of my background as an actress, [casting] is essential to me, as a result of I believe the connection and the communication between the director and the actors is one of an important issues [to establish]. Nevertheless it was very troublesome at the beginning, as a result of we had a deaf actress, and, as a result of I’m not very snug with signal language, we had to make use of an interpreter. At first I used to be scared about with the ability to attain her, in a approach that will profit the movie. However Maisie is wonderful. She’s a tremendous baby, and she or he’s completely fascinating. It was a really stunning journey, in that sense, since you completely perceive that life just isn’t about phrases. You have a look at a baby like her, and an exquisite connection can occur with out phrases and even with out gestures.

What would you want individuals to remove from the movie?

I’d like them to suppose deeply concerning the chance of seeing completely different views of the identical topic. I don’t consider that there’s just one reality – every one of us has their very own reality. So with this movie, and any movie that I make, I need individuals to be touched, and to suppose and ask questions. I’m not right here attempting to persuade anybody about something. I’m not one to do this. I don’t have the solutions, y’know?