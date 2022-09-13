Analysis of SD Gundam Battle Alliance: a game that seeks to be suitable for all audiences

Talking about Gundam games was never easy, since its universe is huge and most of its games treat its world as an integral part of all, but I will try to make this review much more enjoyable so that anyone can understand this ecosystem.

Let’s start from the base: what is SD Gundam? SD means “Super Deformed” and Gundam, one of the oldest robot anime in the history of Japan, with its first chapter broadcast in 1979 and still in force today with new series, movies, merch and many more products.

This introduction was really necessary because SD Gundam Battle Alliance It is the first within the SD saga that makes a change of course to bring us a game according to all audiences. Let’s keep in mind that the first SD came out for Family Computer, better known to us as Family Game. On these consoles it was a kind of chessboard where we would move the robots and make them fight each other, improving their statistics, skills and pilots.

These were almost inaccessible to the West as they were released entirely in Japanese. But the change of course came with this new installment, which not only comes out for the first time subtitled in Spanish, but also abandons its board and turn games to become a totally renewed product.

En Battle Alliance We will begin fighting in the year 0079 of the universal century against the forces of Zeon, but at the least expected moment we are absorbed into a virtual space called “G Universe”. Apparently, none of this happened by chance and we will be in charge of repairing the temporary gaps that alter the historical events of the saga and discover who is hiding behind these attacks in order to return to our home.

In this adventure we will embody an unnamed pilot together with our mission programmer called “Juno Astarte”, who will be the one to mediate with the AI ​​of the G Universe “Sakura Slash” and her friendly “Haro”. As we are used to in Bandai games, if you are not a fan of the franchise, the dialogues can be eternal and sometimes they are meaningless, so reading a little and skipping them can be the solution for move quickly to the action that ends up being the highlight of the game.

Leaving his restrictive board, the combat system gives us the freedom that new players will surely find more familiar. The first step will be choosing a mobile suit. At the beginning of the game we will have few, but as we complete missions we will get plans and unlock new robots. These will be divided into 3 categories: melee, ranged and intermediate, each of these will also depend on their statistics, being stronger with melee hits, having more resistance or causing more damage with their firearms.

But we will not be alone in combat. We will also have to choose two companions who can be controlled by the AI ​​or invite friends to cooperative games to be our support in battle. These will have their own statistics that will improve as they join us and add loyalty, so having a balanced team will be essential to win.

Once our squad is formed, it will be time to take action. The game will offer us different chapters that consist of a closed map. It is not literally a corridor, but it does have a beginning and an end. In the process we will destroy all the enemies we find until we come across the final boss. His combat level does not have much depth, allowing us to perform very few combos and having a single special attack which we can execute after an x ​​period of time. To this is added giving a single order to our companions to execute their special attack and not much more than that. But he does not rule out that his combat is not entertaining, what’s more, I would dare to say that its simplicity makes it even fun.

The game is overflowing with fan service wherever you look at it, letting you choose the soundtrack to use in combat, with super complete technical sheets of each of the mechs, incredible designs of the robots that we had not yet seen in any SD Gundam and unique animations for each of them.

As a summary, in the strategy of this new Bandai release I felt something strange and I am focusing on the new players. The game has everything to attract a new audience, but it sins mainly in its dialogues that can be overwhelming and confusing for someone who has never played a Gundam game or is totally unaware of the history of the franchise. Another thing that becomes unsustainable is that the characters are talking throughout the battle and you feel like you’re missing half of the story since you can’t be killing 10 robots and reading at the same time. The latter at times is really frustrating.

SD Gundam Battle Alliance is that game that came looking to satisfy all audiences and I believe that -as a first step- it achieves it, leaving the fans satisfied. But, also, demonstrating that new game alternatives are still being sought within the franchise, at the same time that they create a huge and interesting gateway for new users who have to be warned: the Gundam universe can be addictive.

